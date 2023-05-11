Mother’s Day is the second-largest shopping holiday in the U.S. behind Christmas, and Americans are continuing that trend by spending a record $35.7 billion for this Sunday's occasion.

According to the National Retail Federation, 84% of Americans plan to celebrate Mother’s Day this year, with the average person spending $274 for the holiday. Adults 35-44 are dropping the most money at $382 per person.

Mother’s Day buying has steadily risen the past five years despite the COVID-19 pandemic taking up a large bulk of that period. Last year, the U.S. saw more than $31 billion in sales, including $246 from the average person.

Nearly three-quarters of consumers purchase greeting cards for the holiday, with the same percentage of people adding flowers to their shopping lists; 60% spend on special outings such as Sunday brunch.

Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds in Richmond provides local flowers like peonies that are popular with customers. The florist also sells Mother’s Day gift sets that include a ceramic mug, tea samples, a tea towel and a greeting card.

“It’s always a fun week,” said Strawberry Fields owner Deanna King. “Stressful, but fun.”

In addition to flowers, the shop sells other Richmond products such as scented soy candles from Sydney Hale Co. and cookies from Scuffletown Sweets. Those items also appear in the gift boxes.

Mothers are not the only recipients of these gifts, however. Many people are recognizing friends, mentors and other family members who have taken on motherly roles.

"People buy for all different types of moms," King said. "That's why Mother's Day for us is always bigger than Valentine's Day, because you have mothers, mothers-in-law, stepmothers, godmothers, pet moms ... people have an important person in their life that's a mother-type figure."

Online retailers and department stores are the most popular places to shop for Mother’s Day, but 30% go to specialty stores like jewelers, florists and electronics dealers.

Nine Roses Jewelers in Richmond primarily creates custom bridal jewelry but does receive a number of Mother’s Day inquiries from new and growing families.

“The majority of our Mother’s Day clients are spouses of new mothers, and they generally end up buying necklaces,” said Nine Roses owner Nick DeRosa.

Some consumers are opting to gift experiences over physical products, with Gen Z and millennials expressing the most interest; 31% of Mother's Day shoppers plan to provide activity-based gifts such as concerts, hiking trips and spa days, per the NRF.

Even with newer gift-giving experiences gaining popularity, tried-and-true presents like flower arrangements remain a safe bet for most families.

"For Mother's Day, people like bright and colorful stuff like tulips, hydrangeas and orchids," said Hakim Christopher Turner, owner of Christopher Flowers in Carytown. "Flowers are an expression of love."