'How on earth does my mom have COVID?': Families grieve after outbreaks at Hopewell facility

"In instances where staffing is extremely short, some facilities have allowed their nursing staff who have tested positive to work solely with residents who have tested positive, while remaining asymptomatic and wearing appropriate PPE at all times," Rose said. Wonder City told the health department it did this once, she added.

Rose said the Crater Health District hadn't received any complaints about Wonder City, but said any complaints would be filed with a separate department within VDH. Kenya Williams provided the RTD with the copy of a complaint he'd submitted to the VDH's Office of Licensure and Certification eight days before his mother's death on Dec. 17.

In the Dec. 9 complaint, Kenya Williams said his mother came to the facility "COVID-free" with a small rash on her behind. After two weeks, she had tested positive for COVID, her rash had spread and had a cracked heel. He also mentioned she was afraid of falling from her bed, which didn't have rails.