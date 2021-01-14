'How on earth does my mom have COVID?': Families grieve after outbreaks at Hopewell facility

Amy Scott had no idea her 82-year-old mother had COVID-19 until the day she died.
“How on earth does my mom have COVID?” she asked the staff at Wonder City Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hopewell, where her mother had been living since October. “She’s a paraplegic. She can’t move. It had to be given to her.”
Scott said she’s still waiting for answers. Her mother, Zula Mae Scott, died Dec. 7.
The same day, her roommate at Wonder City, Francine Williams, and a nurse at the long-term care facility also tested positive for the deadly virus.
Williams, who had come to the facility less than two weeks earlier and was supposed to have been isolated for 14 days, died 10 days later. Her family laid her to rest on Christmas Eve.
Nurse Svyie Robertson died New Year's Day.
Their families are reeling from the sudden loss of their loved ones. The outbreak at Wonder City was reported to the Crater Health District in December. At least 67 patients and 25 staff members have tested positive at the facility, according to local health officials.
Ten deaths have been tied to this latest outbreak at the facility, the health department said. But it is unclear if Robertson's death is counted among them.
The families of Scott and Williams, and one current patient, reached out to the Richmond Times-Dispatch after it ran a story about Robertson last week, expressing concerns about the facility and its handling of the pandemic. They've been left in the dark, the families said.
Two current employees and two former staff members also spoke to The Times-Dispatch under the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from facility administrators. They're scared, for themselves and their patients, the staff said, because they aren't properly equipped.
Wonder City administrator Shawanda Jeter confirmed the outbreak in an email on Tuesday. Jeter declined repeated requests to speak with The Times-Dispatch directly and addressed few of the allegations from the families and staff in emails.
“While we have endured a COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in the tragic loss of some of our residents, we are now thankfully on an upswing," Jeter said in Tuesday's email. "There are no words to express the deep sadness we feel from losing some of our own but most of those initially diagnosed have made a full recovery. In addition, we have not seen any new cases arise in about a week."
A spokesperson for the local health department, Tara Rose, confirmed Tuesday that 48 residents had recovered and that the facility hasn't had any new infections since Jan. 7. Also, 100 patients and staff had received the first dose of the vaccine on Jan. 5, Rose said in an email, and a second round is scheduled for later this month.
There is no mention of Wonder City's December outbreak on the Virginia Department of Health's online dashboard, which tracks confirmed COVID outbreaks in medical care and nursing facilities, summer camps and schools. The dashboard, which is searchable by facility name, was last updated Jan. 8, and is updated weekly, according to the state. On Thursday, Rose said the new data should be reflected in Friday's update of the outbreak dashboard.
An earlier outbreak, reported on May 10, appears on the VDH website under Wonder City's former name, Hopewell Health Care Center. It links 31 cases to the May outbreak at the facility, and Rose said five people died in that earlier outbreak.
The 15 total deaths mark the highest death toll from outbreaks at any facility in the Crater Health District, which serves the cities of Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg and the counties of Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex.
Only five other facilities in the region — including Richmond and the Tri-Cities, and Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties — had more COVID deaths than Wonder City, according to VDH data.
--
Former and current employees said the facility is understaffed — some cared for as many as 30 to 40 patients each per shift — and did not have enough proper personal protective equipment.
The two former employees and two current staff members said they often would be tested toward the end of their shift, so if they had been positive they weren't sent home until after they'd already worked.
In an email on Wednesday, Jeter said the staff is screened upon entering the facility "with high-tech electronic kiosks requesting health-related questions, as well as daily temperature checks." Jeter and health department officials said they test staff twice a week, per guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
The two current employees also said that, when they tested positive for COVID, they were told they'd be fired if they didn't return to work before the CDC-recommended 10-day quarantine period ended. Jeter did not respond to questions about this allegation.
One person shared with the RTD an intimidating voicemail from a supervisor for speaking out.
One staff member said that if an employee is asymptomatic, they're expected to work.
Meshayla Jones, the oldest of Robertson's three children, said she called her mother at 7:23 p.m. on Dec. 7 after hearing from another relative that Robertson had tested positive. It wasn't until near the end of Robertson's 11 p.m. shift that Jones said she heard back from her mother.
"She said, 'I had to finish out my shift,'" Jones said in a phone interview this week. "She walked out of that facility with pneumonia."
Her family said Robertson, 51, was so weak that her son had to dress her and carry her into the hospital, where she died after COVID "ravaged her body," her mother Mona Terry said.
Jones, who is also a nurse, said she found a stockpile of equipment — gowns, gloves and other PPE — her mother had bought.
"It makes me so angry," Jones said. "If you had done the bare minimum, maybe my mother wouldn't be dead."
On Jan. 7, the day the story about Robertson ran in The Times-Dispatch, Jeter responded to questions from a reporter with a statement mourning the nurse's passing. In it, Jeter spelled Robertson's first name wrong. Robertson had worked there for three years, her family said, pointing to the misspelling as evidence of a lack of awareness by the facility's leadership.
Jones said Robertson's December infection was the second time she had tested positive for COVID. She'd been positive in October, too, and took 14 personal days off work, Jones said.
"She cried her tears and made her complaints behind closed doors," Jones said. "Otherwise, she always did what she needed to do. She put her mask on every day and went to work."
A staff member shared pictures they said were taken from inside the facility of empty bins outside patients' rooms, where PPE is supposed to be stocked so staff can change before entering their room. Identifying patient information was blocked out on the photos.
"We are fully equipped with PPE and all necessities to keep our staff and residents safe," said Jeter, the administrator for Wonder City.
Jeter also lauded the facility's "swift proactive care and cutting-edge techniques enabling us to detect infection. These include oxygen monitoring, which has been proven to be a marker for infection far faster than a temperature check may."
Both former and current staff interviewed also said COVID patients were housed with non-COVID-positive patients, and that they frequently cared for COVID-positive and COVID-negative patients back-to-back. Information provided by one of the employees to The Times-Dispatch showed those non-COVID patients may have had the virus already or had been exposed but weren't actively showing symptoms. The facility had created a COVID wing after the first outbreak, but by mid-December, the infection had spread throughout the building, according to the four current and former employees.
Rather than re-testing previously positive patients, an ex-employee said the facility presumed they were negative after 10 days without symptoms. One patient presumed negative later died, the person said, without identifying the patient citing privacy laws. The company did not respond to a question about this allegation. For most people with COVID-19, isolation and precautions can generally be discontinued 10 days after symptom onset, the CDC recommends. For those who never develop symptoms, isolation and other precautions can be discontinued 10 days after their first positive test.
One employee quit because the conditions were too dangerous, they said. Kenya Williams, the son of of Francine Williams, said his cousin was fired from the facility after he posted a critical comment on Facebook.
One former employee, who currently is jobless, said they'd rather go hungry than go back to work at the facility.
--
About half of all cases linked to virus outbreaks in Virginia have been at long-term care facilities, and 94% of all deaths from outbreaks have been in these types of facilities, according to VDH data.
There are many reasons for that, explained Rose, the spokesperson for the Crater Health District.
"Long-term care residents are particularly at risk due to living in a congregate care setting, with some having extensive pre-existing conditions," Rose said in a email. "That along with a raging pandemic already puts the facility at risk for higher transmission rates and unfortunately deaths. The Crater Health District Communicable Disease Team will continue to work hand-in-hand with Wonder City and all other LTCFs in Crater while we face, head on, the turmoil that a pandemic brings to LTCFs and our community."
Staffing shortages are also common among health care facilities, she said, so some exceptions have been made to ensure that patients are still cared for when staffing is low.
"In instances where staffing is extremely short, some facilities have allowed their nursing staff who have tested positive to work solely with residents who have tested positive, while remaining asymptomatic and wearing appropriate PPE at all times," Rose said. Wonder City told the health department it did this once, she added.
Rose said the Crater Health District hadn't received any complaints about Wonder City, but said any complaints would be filed with a separate department within VDH. Kenya Williams provided the RTD with the copy of a complaint he'd submitted to the VDH's Office of Licensure and Certification eight days before his mother's death on Dec. 17.
In the Dec. 9 complaint, Kenya Williams said his mother came to the facility "COVID-free" with a small rash on her behind. After two weeks, she had tested positive for COVID, her rash had spread and had a cracked heel. He also mentioned she was afraid of falling from her bed, which didn't have rails.
"These items were reported but it's after we as a family discovered that they are short of staff, the administration is rude, she doesn’t want to help family members nor the staff. The facility doesn’t have the proper PPE, staff has to reuse gowns that were previously worn, gloves are being used from patient to patient," Kenya Williams' complaint said. "I suggest OCL (Office of Licensure and Certification) check the staffing records, the number of falls over the past month, the number of COVID cases, the number of members who have passed away from this facility, and the retention rate of staff members. This facility is unsafe for not only my mom but other family members."
On Dec. 14, the office responded to Kenya Williams saying they would conduct an "unannounced investigation" of his allegations, and that he would be notified upon completion.
Williams said he has received no word on the result of that investigation. His mother died three days later.
At least three on-site surveys were conducted at the facility last year, according to reports available online. VDH conducted health surveys at Wonder City on June 15, Aug. 19 and Nov. 10, all of which were COVID-19 focused, according to the department’s website where the results of the surveys are posted.
A report from the June 2020 visit noted that “the facility was in substantial compliance.”
In August, several violations were cited: “Corrections are required for compliance with … infection control regulation,” said the six-page August report. It is the longest of the three VDH reports.
A separate report, dated Aug. 20, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service, found that in one of four areas of the facility, its “staff failed to maintain infection control practices in accordance with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
Both reports appear to be from the same visit as the language and deficiencies noted are similar.
“Staff failed to completely and properly wear personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” read the findings. Under a "level of harm" category, the report notes there was “minimal harm or potential for actual harm.”
A surveyor observed an employee who failed to wear gloves, secure an isolation gown and wash their hands after collecting items from a patient’s room in the COVID unit. The report also noted that the PPE was not removed prior to exiting the unit.
The employee was given one-on-one instruction about proper PPE and handling of contaminated items, and had to sign a form. The facility’s administrator and director of nurses were made aware of the findings during a meeting at the end of the visit, the report said.
The VDH report includes a “plan of correction” from the provider. Wonder City administrators said in their response that they would retrain staff on PPE procedures and provide monthly audits of staff for three months.
The CMS report is available on ProPublica’s website, which publishes a database of nursing home inspections and deficiency reports. The nonprofit news agency also provides a standardized severity rating.
Wonder City received a D, which ProPublica, an independent newsroom focused on investigative journalism that often publishes troves of government documents that are public, defines as “no actual harm, but potential for more than minimal harm that doesn’t pose immediate jeopardy. Deficiency is isolated.” D is the highest rating the facility received for any of five reports available on the database. The facility was never issued any penalties, according to the database.
The November visit by VDH regulators was prompted by a complaint, according to the survey. It cites several violations of staff wearing PPE incorrectly. On this visit, several members of the kitchen and nursing staff were observed not wearing masks or wearing them below their chin.
VDH notes that it is still awaiting the provider’s plan of correction for that November report.
***
Francine Williams, 64, was admitted to Wonder City on Nov. 25 after spending two months in a Henrico County hospital for a kidney issue. She had developed a bed sore and went to Wonder City for rehab to regain her strength, Kenya Williams said.
"We were told that we couldn't see my mom because she had to quarantine for 14 days," Kenya Williams said. "Fast forward to December 7, my mom tested positive for COVID-19."
Kenya and his brother, Travis, were puzzled by this because, if she was isolated from them, they expected her to be isolated from other patients, they said.
"How did she get it if she's in a room by herself," Travis Williams said. But as it turns out, she moved into a room with Zula Mae Scott on Dec. 2, according to both families.
After testing positive, the brothers said they moved their mother to a hospital where doctors told them her bed sore had worsened and her kidney issue had gone untreated.
The families said they feel like they've been left in the dark. After Kenya Williams complained on social media, his cousin, who worked at Wonder City, was fired, he said. The company would not confirm the termination.
Neither family was told about the earlier outbreak at the facility, they said. A woman whose family member remains a patient at Wonder City said she wasn't informed that her loved one had tested positive until days later.
Amy Scott said her mother was rushed the hospital on Dec. 7. Wonder City had told her it was pneumonia.
It was serious, they said.
Scott asked about the possibility of COVID. At first, the facility denied she had the virus, Scott said, but later said her mother was indeed positive.
"This is where we send the most precious people in our lives to recover because we want them back," Scott said. She hadn't wanted to send her mother to a long-term care facility and had tried to care for her at home. "I didn't want to be the cause of the demise of my mother. I wanted her to come back home."
At the hospital, doctors asked Scott to sign a do-not-resuscitate order, or DNR. She frantically called her seven sisters, not wanting to make the decision on her own.
When she called the hospital the next day to sign the order, her mother had already died. No one had notified her, she said.
Of her mother, whom she described as a fighter, Scott said, "She was still a life, and she didn't deserve to go that way."
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD