How to avoid eviction under the new federal moratorium

• They are attempting to make partial payments to the landlord.

• They would become homelessness or have to move into a congregate setting, such as a relative’s occupied home, if evicted.

Each adult on a lease must complete a separate declaration and give it to the landlord.

Marty Wegbreit, director of litigation for the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, said tenants can do this at any time, regardless of where they stand in the multi-step eviction process. To ensure a landlord receives the declaration, he recommended delivering it by hand, first-class mail or fax.

Wegbreit said tenants should keep documentation showing that they meet the criteria, in case their landlord challenges the declaration in court. This can take many forms, he said, including pay stubs, bank statements or a budget showing monthly expenses.

Because the moratorium only applies to evictions for nonpayment, Wegbreit said tenants should take care to abide by other provisions in their lease. A landlord can still pursue an eviction if someone who is not listed on the lease is living in the property, or for any other potential lease violation.