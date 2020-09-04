How to avoid eviction under the new federal moratorium

A nationwide moratorium on certain evictions took effect Friday, but it's not an all-encompassing ban.
President Donald Trump’s administration established the moratorium in response to the public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary freeze is effective through Dec. 31, 2020 for tenants at risk of eviction for nonpayment of rent.
However, the protections do not apply to all renters automatically. A Centers for Disease Control order places the onus on tenants to sign a sworn declaration and give it to their landlord to avoid eviction.
To qualify, a tenant must affirm under penalty of perjury that they meet five criteria:
• They tried their best to get rental or housing assistance that’s available.
• They meet one of the following income requirements: expect to earn less than $99,000 annually in 2020, or less than $198,000 if they file taxes jointly; not required to file a tax return in 2019; received a stimulus payment under from the federal CARES act earlier this year.
• They cannot pay full rent due to job or wage loss or “extraordinary” medical expenses that are not covered by insurance.
• They are attempting to make partial payments to the landlord.
• They would become homelessness or have to move into a congregate setting, such as a relative’s occupied home, if evicted.
Each adult on a lease must complete a separate declaration and give it to the landlord.
Marty Wegbreit, director of litigation for the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, said tenants can do this at any time, regardless of where they stand in the multi-step eviction process. To ensure a landlord receives the declaration, he recommended delivering it by hand, first-class mail or fax.
Wegbreit said tenants should keep documentation showing that they meet the criteria, in case their landlord challenges the declaration in court. This can take many forms, he said, including pay stubs, bank statements or a budget showing monthly expenses.
Because the moratorium only applies to evictions for nonpayment, Wegbreit said tenants should take care to abide by other provisions in their lease. A landlord can still pursue an eviction if someone who is not listed on the lease is living in the property, or for any other potential lease violation.
Importantly, the federal moratorium does not remove a tenant’s responsibility for any rent, interest or fees owed to the landlord during the period. If unpaid, those could still lead to an eviction when the moratorium expires at year's end.
The federal moratorium applies in Virginia unless the Virginia General Assembly passes, and Gov. Ralph Northam signs off on, stronger protections for tenants. State lawmakers are currently weighing legislation that would ban certain evictions through the end of April 2021.
A copy of the declaration tenants can fill out is available here.
