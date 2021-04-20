Central Virginia's most tender vegetation may be tested by frost on Thursday and Friday as morning lows dip to the mid-to-upper 30s.

While a hard freeze looks unlikely for Richmond, readings below 36 bring some concern for patchy frost. Air temperature is measured several feet above the ground, but surfaces can be a few degrees colder.

And some outright 32-degree lows are still possible in some Piedmont locales west of Interstate 95.

It's been about two and a half weeks since the last freezing night in metro Richmond. If that holds, it will have happened at a very typical time.

But typical is changing.

Whether or not you have a vegetable garden or orchard to keep an eye on, these chilly spring nights can tell us a lot about both the small nuances of our local weather and the vast creep of climate change.

For Richmond, a frosty night in the mid 30s in late April is about half as likely as it was a half-century ago.

And despite last year's fluky May freeze, the typical growing season continues to trend longer throughout central Virginia.

***

On the weather side of the story, these are the conditions that usually allow temperatures to bottom out at unseasonably cold levels.

• a mostly cloud-free sky, which allows the Earth to emit more of the heat of the day back out to space.

• calm conditions, which causes the coldest air to hug the Earth's surface instead of being mixed around by wind and staying warmer.

• a dry air mass, like with dew points in the 20s. If air cools to that reading, water vapor can land as frost instead of dew.

That's often brought about when an area of high pressure descends from Canada and drives down temperatures before settling overhead, which will be the case late in the work week.

So unexpectedly robust winds or clouds can bump readings up by a few degrees and stave off a threat. On the other hand, temperatures can trend lower than expected if clouds or wind fail to appear, or dew points are much lower than anticipated. Of course, the timing and location of fronts can also make a difference.

But your backyard's risk of a freeze is also influenced by things that stay mostly the same from day to day, despite the weather: your elevation, surrounding terrain and proximity to bodies of water.

The landscape governs which places collect more warmth or cold air, perhaps enough to bring frost on a night when a neighboring town is in the clear.

These are the things we take for granted: that the urban heat island effect keeps downtown Richmond warmer than Ashland, or that gardeners in Norfolk can safely put in plants well ahead of Charlottesville. Valleys and depressions are often colder, while shorelines are usually warmer.

Keen weather watchers probably know how their backyard readings tend to differ from the airport observations we commonly reference.

For an example, we can look at that late freeze on May 10, 2020. The official 32-degree low at Richmond International Airport was the second-latest spring freeze date in local records.

On that morning, most weather stations in metro Richmond ranged from 29 to 33. There were some warmer outliers: a station in Richmond's West End only dipped to 36, as did Hopewell, while Petersburg and Ettrick made it to 35. On the colder side, a couple of sites dropped as low as 27 like Chesterfield County Airport and a station in northern Henrico County near the Chickahominy River.

Over many years, that kind of local and regional difference shows up in the climatology.

But rural, suburban and urban landscapes alike are all trending in a warmer direction due to climate change.

***

In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release updated 30-year climate statistics.

Those benchmarks are revised every decade, so we'll soon replace the familiar 1981-to-2010 benchmarks with the hotter, wetter 1991-to-2020 era.

There will be plenty of details to break down in the coming weeks and months. But it's already evident that average April temperatures across most parts of Virginia have warmed by 0.5 to 1 degree Fahrenheit when you compare those two eras.

In terms of a more tangible impact, many places would expect to see one less freezing night in April, for example.

Local research from the National Weather Service in Wakefield also shows earlier median dates for the last spring freeze at most of its long-term observing sites in central and eastern Virginia.

Years like 2020 – and hopefully not 2021 – show that we're still at risk of a late chill with the right weather pattern comes about. But if our plants have a tendency to develop earlier than they used to, the consequences of any April freeze might be costlier.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.