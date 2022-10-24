HUD awards Richmond groups $4.4 million to fight youth homelessness

Local organizations have been given a major boost in their fight against homelessness with the award of a hefty federal grant.

The Greater Richmond Continuum of Care received $4.4 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of its Youth Homelessness Program (YHDP).

“YHDP is an exciting program that’s designed to reduce the number of youth experiencing homelessness or at risk of experiencing homelessness,” said Jemine Byron, deputy assistant secretary for HUD’s Office of Special Needs. “The goal of YHDP is to support selective communities in the development and implementation of a coordinated community approach to preventing and ending youth homelessness.”

This award marks the first time that the Richmond Region has received dedicated youth funding from HUD. GRCoC was the second group in Virginia to receive the award, and the only Virginia group in 2022. Previous grantees have used the funds on projects like youth housing navigators, transitional and rapid-rehousing or permanent supportive housing.

Homeward, the planning agency that supports the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care, led the application development and submission. Additional partners supporting the application were Commonwealth Cathloic Charities, St. Joseph’s Villa, Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, GRCoC Youth Action Board, plus the counties of Henrico, Hanover and the Chesterfield and Richmond departments of social services.

“This significant federal funding is a game changer for our region,” Kelly King Horne, executive director of Homeward, said. “These resources will help our system expand its capacity to serve more youth. Importantly, youth voices and those with lived experience will inform our regional plan.”

The award is renewable at the end of each funding term. The fund requires that the groups start with a coordinated plan involving all of its partners. The development of that plan is expected to take six months when it will be reviewed by HUD for approval.

“It’ll be from there that we’ll figure out what will make the biggest impact. We know there will be connections to employment, to the schools and to child welfare agencies,” Horne said.

HUD said that one of the ideas needed by the Richmond region was increased hours and access to drop-in centers where homeless youth can access supportive services.

GRCoC’s plan includes the involvement of a youth services board during planning, project development and project implementation.

“Youth voices will help guide the programs that serve us in receiving this money,” said Shiloh Tillman, a member of the youth services board and someone who previously experienced youth homelessness. “Having a youth perspective and listening to those with lived experiences matter because that means those programs will be more helpful. Those programs will meet youth where we are and give youth what we actually need.”

The Richmond region is one of 17 communities across the country receiving part of the total $83.7 million from the YHDP. The program has distributed a total $368 million to 94 communities since 2016. In the announcement, it said that this year’s awards cover a variety of communities from all corners of the country. Other awardees were communities like Tulsa County, Sacramento, Cuyahoga County, Philadelphia and the state of Missouri.