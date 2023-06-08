Two days after the killing of a Huguenot High School graduate and his stepfather at the Altria Theater, families of graduating Highland Springs High School students said Thursday that they were intent on celebrating the hard work of their children despite the earlier shooting at another high school graduation that jarred the city.

“Of course it looms over us today,” said parent Regina Tate said at the Siegel Center on Thursday. “I was mortified. It’s just so tragic to have your child graduate and then before they can even celebrate that moment in their life, it’s cut short.”

Tony and Regina Tate attended the Highland Springs graduation ceremony to watch their daughter walk across the stage. Regina Tate said she was not worried about her daughter’s safety but that the Huguenot graduation shooting was in the back of her mind.

Highland Springs is one of a handful of schools to have held graduations since the tragedy on the edges of Monroe Park, in which Renzo Smith and his stepson, Shawn Jackson, were killed and five others suffered gunshot wounds.

Henrico County Public Schools announced it will proceed with its remaining graduations as scheduled this week, “with heavy hearts” and “after careful consideration.”

“As we prepare for today’s graduation ceremony, we find ourselves grappling with heartbreak and loss following yesterday’s tragic shooting in Richmond,” read a message sent to families of Henrico’s graduating seniors on Wednesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire Richmond Public Schools community.”

Henrico school resource officers and police from Henrico, Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University provided additional security at the Highland Springs ceremony and will do so for the remaining Henrico graduation ceremonies this week.

Commencement ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools, which were scheduled to take place this week at the Altria Theater, where Jackson and Smith were killed, have been rescheduled.

The commencement ceremony for Open High School, originally scheduled for Thursday at the Altria Theater, will take place Friday morning at Richmond Community High School. The five remaining ceremonies will take place Monday and Tuesday at each school.

Attendees are not permitted to bring any bags, flowers, balloons or amplified devices into the schools, and everyone will be subject to searches, the division announced.

Thursday’s Highland Springs ceremony at the Siegel Center started with a moment of silence for the Huguenot High victims, Jackson, 18, who had just graduated, and his stepfather, Smith. It was otherwise a vibrant affair with cheers ringing out all around the arena as each graduate’s name was called, and a deafening sound of jubilation when it was time for the seniors to turn their tassels.

Regina Tate said fears about her and her family’s physical safety were quelled, as Henrico County Public Schools assured the community that Tuesday's shooting was an isolated incident and promised an increased police presence.

“We’re not going to let evil win, you have to come out here and support; life has to go on," Tony Tate said. "You can’t let this dictate your everything. You have to show up, you can’t just reduce yourself to living in a shell.”

Nirel Blake, one of the Springers graduates, finished high school with an associates degree and four triumphant state championships in track under his belt.

“It felt awful seeing that happen in the Richmond area,” Blake said. “I feel terrible for the families involved, I wish them the best but I just had to keep a clear mind and move forward.”

Another graduate, Kobby Owusu, said he wasn’t fearful for his safety at any point during the ceremony.

“I was maybe on edge at first but I felt safe around my family, my friends and staff, everybody here at Highland Springs, I felt safe going in and coming out,” Owusu said.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. Graduating from high school only happens once,” Owusu said. “You have to live in the moment and then you tend to forget everything else.”

LaTasha McCloud said she was on edge at Highland Springs’ graduation. McCloud has a niece who was to have participated in a different high school's graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater Tuesday night, immediately after Huguenot High Schools’ graduation.

“It was very tragic for me because my whole family was supposed to be there,” she said.

She was getting ready to leave for the ceremony when her sister – the mother of the graduate – texted her entire family telling them that a shooting had happened outside of Altria Theater. Soon, text and email notifications started rolling in and McCloud received a video of first responders doing CPR at the scene.

“It’s definitely on your mind because I’ve never experienced that in my 45 years of life. That’s something that was so sacred for families,” McCloud said. “It was a lot. I know a lot of people that couldn’t sleep that night even though they weren’t there.”

For Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, the shooting after the Huguenot graduation made it more important for him to celebrate the graduation of his 18-year-old son, Kenneth, from Highland Springs on Thursday.

“It made me really hit that ‘pause’ button in this special moment in my son’s life,” said Bagby, who’s in the middle of a campaign for the Democratic nomination in a primary for the new Senate seat on June 20.

“You don’t get the moment back,” he said.

While Richmond Public Schools and the Henrico school division are separate, parents and administrators said the communities are linked. Many students move around the area and switch between Richmond and Henrico schools. They play on each other’s sports teams and attend many of the same events.

“It’s kind of like you’re cheering for all of the graduates,” McCloud said. “People are scared but we don’t want to take away what they worked so hard for.”

Hanover County Public Schools’ graduation ceremonies remain scheduled for June 17 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.

In response to Tuesday’s killings, the division will have an additional law enforcement presence at its ceremonies, Hanover Schools Superintendent Michael Gill said in a message to families Wednesday afternoon.

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragic and senseless events that unfolded in Richmond earlier this week," Gill wrote. "Our hearts and sincerest condolences go out to the family of the graduate and his stepfather who passed away, those who were injured, and the entire Richmond Public Schools community during this unimaginably difficult time."

He added: “As we regularly share, the safety of our students, faculty, and staff has been and will always remain our top priority. Our graduation ceremonies… are no exception. In the planning of our ceremonies, we take a very serious, deliberate, and comprehensive approach to providing for the safety and security of our students, families, and other special guests.”

He said that while he cannot share an exhaustive list of security measures due to safety reasons, there will be substantive measures in place – “both seen and unseen.”