Human remains found at East End Cemetery this summer may have been used in medical experiments

A cache of unidentified human remains found in Richmond's East End Cemetery this summer show some evidence of medical experimentation, according to a preliminary analysis by the Virginia Department of Historical Resources.
Officials from the state agency revealed the findings last week during a public hearing on what should be done with the remains.
The remains were found along an eroding ravine in July by an employee of the nonprofit foundation that owns and manages the East End and Evergreen cemeteries, two adjoining burial grounds that are the resting place of historic Black community leaders such as Maggie L. Walker and Richmond Planet editor John Mitchell Jr.
John Sydnor, the executive director of the Enrichmond Foundation, said the revelation means that initial plans to rebury the remains in a memorial site at Evergreen will be paused for now.
"It's changed our point of view," he said. "There needs to be more discussion, more people included and a much more in-depth community conversation about how to move forward."
Joanna Wilson Green, an easement and archaeology steward for the Department of Historic Resources, said some of the bones showed signs they were disturbed after their initial burial.
"We have reached the preliminary conclusion that at least some of these individuals were taken from their original graves and subjected to medical dissection before being reinterred at the edge of the ravine," Green said. "This is not at all what I expected to find. But it’s also not a surprise."
During the construction of the Hermes A. Kontos Medical Sciences Building on VCU’s medical campus in 1994, remains of 53 people were found in what had been a well on East Marshall Street. Experts later determined that those remains, most of them belonging to African Americans, were likely stolen from graves or hospital deathbeds and then used to train medical students.
Support Local Journalism
The university held a ceremony last year to mark the return of the remains, which had been held by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., to Richmond. The remains from the well and the East End cemetery are currently being held by the Department of Historic Resources.
Julie Langan, the director of the state agency, said experts are still working to determine if the remains found this summer were indeed used for medical experiments or study.
"This preliminary determination was made by an experienced and qualified archaeologist following careful analysis and consultation with fellow professionals," she said. "We do not know the origin of the remains and there is unlikely any way to determine the identity of the individuals."
Most who spoke at Friday's public hearing said they were stunned by the revelation. Some of them who have been involved in volunteer efforts to restore Evergreen and East End over the last decade said they felt it was inappropriate to inform them of the development in a public forum.
The way the information was shared risks an already shaky relationship between Enrichmond and members of Friends of East End, a volunteer organization that's been involved in restoring the cemeteries and cataloging information about the graves since 2013.
The distrust stems from the nonprofit's acquisition of the two cemeteries in the last three years. With the state and various agencies now attempting to help restore historic African American cemeteries that it neglected in the past, some of the volunteers feel the foundation has not made enough progress, and that it's not being held accountable to its publicly supported mission.
Organizers with Friends of East End said the nonprofit foundation recently made it difficult for them to continue their work by asking for signed volunteer agreements. Members of the volunteer group who spoke at Friday's meeting said they were also upset that they first learned about the discovery of the remains this summer from news reports featuring images of the remains.
"I’ve observed a great need for an oversight group made up of descendants to make decisions about these and any future remains uncovered at the cemeteries," said Jarene Fleming, a descendant involved in volunteer efforts. "The descendants must have a central role in every decision-making process regarding our ancestors' resting places and legacy."
Sydnor said Enrichmond has attempted to work with Friends of East End, but they've rejected offers to collaborate and work together over the years. Nonetheless, he said the foundation's decisions about what to do with the remains will be guided by the descendants.
He declined to give a timeline for when any decisions or upcoming community meetings will be held.
(804) 649-6178