Human remains found at East End Cemetery this summer may have been used in medical experiments

During the construction of the Hermes A. Kontos Medical Sciences Building on VCU’s medical campus in 1994, remains of 53 people were found in what had been a well on East Marshall Street. Experts later determined that those remains, most of them belonging to African Americans, were likely stolen from graves or hospital deathbeds and then used to train medical students.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The university held a ceremony last year to mark the return of the remains, which had been held by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., to Richmond. The remains from the well and the East End cemetery are currently being held by the Department of Historic Resources.

Julie Langan, the director of the state agency, said experts are still working to determine if the remains found this summer were indeed used for medical experiments or study.

"This preliminary determination was made by an experienced and qualified archaeologist following careful analysis and consultation with fellow professionals," she said. "We do not know the origin of the remains and there is unlikely any way to determine the identity of the individuals."