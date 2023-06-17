High school mental health counselor Rashanna Hewlett was among the hundreds gathered in Dorey Park on Saturday as Henrico County Recreation & Parks hosted its annual Juneteenth Celebration.

"I love the spirit of Juneteenth," said Hewlett, who wore a Black pride T-shirt adorned with a cascade of beads and crystals. "It's a celebration of community."

The holiday honors the events of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers delivered word to 250,000 enslaved Black people in Galveston Bay, Texas, that they had been freed by executive decree.

Hewlett was among three generations of women representing Mindful Reign. Selling waist beads, bracelets, earrings, evil eyes and more, the Richmond local was accompanied by her daughter and mother.

Hewlett makes appearances with her business every weekend all over the greater Richmond area and hopes to leave her legacy to her daughter.

Saturday's celebration kicked off with the Hermitage High Drumline, as members chanted, "We're part of the 804." The day continued with musical attractions like Bak N Da Day, Desirée Roots and Mighty Joshua.

Marie Hayes was on site with her business, Baker's Therapy by Marie. Hayes is also a nutrition and wellness consultant, and promotes health with her baked goods, specializing in vegan and vegetarian treats.

"It's not just the culture," Hayes said of the celebration. "It brings everyone out. I love it."

As part of the celebration, the Henrico Recreation & Parks booth promoted a "discovery quest." It encouraged attendees to visit at least five vendors to learn about their history and residents, then place a stick by their name to receive a small prize.

Frank Saucier brought two big canvases with his never-seen-before airbrush graphics "Juneteenth" and "The Last Supper," both featuring an array of Black icons. Saucier said his business, Black Art, had never been featured in an event of this size.

"It's a big celebration for us," Saucier said.

Close Ten-year-olds Nilah Mitchell, left, Amara Cox, right, enjoy an inflatable slide at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday. Sekiyah Davis, 2, plays in an inflatable obstacle course at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday. Hundreds gather at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday. The Hermitage High Drumline performs at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday. A young audience member listens as the Hermitage High Drumline performs at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday. The Hermitage High Drumline performs at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday. The Hermitage High Drumline performs at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday. Henrico County Juneteenth Celebration 2023 Ten-year-olds Nilah Mitchell, left, Amara Cox, right, enjoy an inflatable slide at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday. Sekiyah Davis, 2, plays in an inflatable obstacle course at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday. Hundreds gather at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday. The Hermitage High Drumline performs at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday. A young audience member listens as the Hermitage High Drumline performs at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday. The Hermitage High Drumline performs at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday. The Hermitage High Drumline performs at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park on Saturday.