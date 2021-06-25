Hundreds gather at Maymont for the premiere of documentary on the history of Confederate monuments

“How the Monuments Came Down” features longtime Richmond residents and descendants of prominent of African American figures, as it delves into the history of post-Civil War Richmond through the lens of the Confederate monuments, with the help of story advisors.

The film starts of with the 2020 summer protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. But it digs into Richmond's rich history, from the 1880s -- covering the rise of Black political power in the state legislature and along the way, the suppression of it, through the installation of the monuments, Jim Crow laws and segregation -- to the historic 1977 election of the first majority Black Richmond City Council.

Lance Warren, one of the filmmakers, speaking at the event about his documentary, said the full history of the monuments has not been “the dominant narrative” and hopes the film in its small way can change that.

“The stories that we tell are what make us who we are,” he said. “They tell our children how to understand the world…"