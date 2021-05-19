Hundreds march in Richmond in solidarity with Palestinians as Israeli bombing campaign continues

Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, addressed the crowd and called for the protection of fundamental human rights, such as access to water, health care services and hospitals, and the safety and security of home.

“No family should be illegally evicted from a home in which they have lived for generations, a home in which they have celebrated weddings … and nurtured their children,” said Hashmi, the first Muslim woman to serve in the Virginia Senate and the chamber’s first Indian American.

Marches in support of Palestinians were held across the United States on Saturday. Since the beginning of the violence on May 10, at least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, with 1,620 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad say at least 20 of their fighters have been killed, while Israel says the number is at least 130. About 58,000 Palestinians have fled their homes. Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, have been killed.