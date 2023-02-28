Richmond police detectives are investigating reports that a towing company may have committed widespread fraud including unauthorized towing and overcharging fees.

Police have not named the company, citing the ongoing investigation, but Third Precinct detectives "have been investigating the business for the past three months," according to a statement.

The precinct covers the western part of the city both north and south of the James River, including neighborhoods such as The Fan, Forest Hill and Westhampton.

The illegal practices the company is alleged to have committed include towing from unauthorized areas, charging more than the maximum allowed amounts of $135 for an initial tow or $40 for a "drop fee" — charged when a vehicle has been hooked but not towed away — and accruing storage fees after illegal tows.

Detectives identified the names and addresses of potential victims through a warrant for company business records and are working on contacting victims — who could potentially number in the hundreds, Third Precinct Commander Faith Flippo said — but they do not have complete information on all possible victims.

Anyone in the area who believes they may have been subject to illegal practices by a towing company is asked to email towinginvestigation@rva.gov with more details.

📷 The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023 Feb. 22, 2023 Feb. 23, 2023 Feb. 24, 2023 Feb. 25, 2023 Feb. 26, 2023 Feb. 27, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023