Hundreds of protesters march in Richmond after Ky. officers not charged in Breonna Taylor's death

In Richmond, after the announcement in Kentucky, a flyer promoting a “Justice for Breonna Taylor” protest in Monroe Park circulated on social media.

On Twitter, the Richmond Police Department acknowledged that it was aware of the event Wednesday night. “Officers will be present to monitor the events & respond, if necessary,” RPD wrote. “We will work to keep citizens & businesses safe while supporting the public’s right to free speech.”

Before the start of the Richmond protest, Destiny Coles, an 18-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University student with aspirations for a career in health care, said she was furious that the officers were not charged with the killing of Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT.

“Her life was on the come up. But it was taken from her just like that,” Coles said.

Starting in Monroe Park and heading west on Main Street before 9 p.m., about 200 demonstrators chanted familiar anti-police and protest slogans — such as “Black lives, they matter here!” and “No justice, no peace!” — and called for directing money away from law enforcement and toward housing and education instead.