Hundreds of real estate, bank employees in Richmond area to be vaccinated, skipping ahead of vulnerable residents next in line

Glenn Birch, director of public relations for Virginia Credit Union, who acquired the real estate company in July 2019, did not confirm details on a call Wednesday.

"This is, this is news to me," he said. "You're catching me kind of cold with this. Let me see what I can find out."

Birch did not immediately respond to follow-up emails by time of publication. Multiple calls and emails to Stone regarding how a private business was able to get COVID-19 vaccines ahead of federal and state guidelines were not returned.

Stone's email said Virginia Credit Union aimed to schedule employees and associates interested in the vaccination by Wednesday. Stone added that the vaccines would be given out through Buford Road Pharmacy, which is located in a North Chesterfield strip mall off Buford Road. The pharmacy is listed on the Virginia Credit Union's site as eligible for membership, as are any state agencies or political subdivisions.

"The Buford Road Pharmacy has been working with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) over the past many weeks and has already successfully held numerous vaccination clinics," Stone wrote.