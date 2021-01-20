Hundreds of real estate, bank employees in Richmond area to be vaccinated, skipping ahead of vulnerable residents next in line

Update: Following public criticism, Virginia Credit Union says it will not offer Richmond area employees vaccines until they're eligible to do so
Nearly 800 realtors and bank employees who aren't eligible for a desperately needed vaccine that's in limited supply will start receiving them on Sunday against federal and state guidance as thousands of health care workers, teachers and long-term care residents continue to wait for a dose.
In a Tuesday email obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Joyner president John Stone told employees and agents that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for Sunday is an event "we have been working on at our parent company, Virginia Credit Union, for quite some time."
The email stated that Sunday would be the first clinic open to Virginia Credit Union employees and associates, which was defined as Joyner Fine Properties staff and agents.
"We will work on plans to host future additional clinics for employees & associates AND family members of VACU employees & associates," said Stone in the email. "As we confirm those details, we will communicate this information to you."
Glenn Birch, director of public relations for Virginia Credit Union, who acquired the real estate company in July 2019, did not confirm details on a call Wednesday.
"This is, this is news to me," he said. "You're catching me kind of cold with this. Let me see what I can find out."
Birch did not immediately respond to follow-up emails by time of publication. Multiple calls and emails to Stone regarding how a private business was able to get COVID-19 vaccines ahead of federal and state guidelines were not returned.
Stone's email said Virginia Credit Union aimed to schedule employees and associates interested in the vaccination by Wednesday. Stone added that the vaccines would be given out through Buford Road Pharmacy, which is located in a North Chesterfield strip mall off Buford Road. The pharmacy is listed on the Virginia Credit Union's site as eligible for membership, as are any state agencies or political subdivisions.
"The Buford Road Pharmacy has been working with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) over the past many weeks and has already successfully held numerous vaccination clinics," Stone wrote.
However, the pharmacy's automated voicemail says that it's currently vaccinating "phase 1a," which is health care personnel and long-term care residents. For those in the next two phases, the automated message refers individuals to its website, which says "once phase 1b and 1c vaccinations are authorized for Chesterfield County we will update this page with information on how to access the COVID-19 vaccine."
Chesterfield Health District began the second phase of vaccinations this week along with Richmond and Henrico, but these localities are prioritizing the first three categories outlined by the VDH: police, correctional facilities and homeless shelter workers and K-12 staff.
On Tuesday, Chesterfield County Public Schools announced a delay in teachers getting vaccinated ahead of returning to in-person learning on Feb. 1. Some were Juvenile Detention Center staff and workers in buildings with students with disabilities, who face a higher risk of contracting the virus due to underlying conditions.
The school district was allotted 750 doses instead of the estimated 4,000 shots. Sonia Smith, president of the Chesterfield Education Association said of the delay that "I can't think of a term strong enough to say how demoralized everyone feels right now."
In a statement Wednesday, Chesterfield Health District spokesperson Brookie Crawford said while the VDH works to ensure the vaccine is distributed equitably and to those who need it most, it "cannot maintain full control over how the doses are distributed." While they encourage vaccinators to follow recommended guidance, they also request preventing the wastage of vaccines.
"It is better for vaccines to be administered to someone not strictly 'eligible' than for it to be wasted," Crawford said.
This adage has primarily been used in the Richmond region for when hospital or health department vaccination events for those who qualify for current phases have people not show up for appointments. But Christy Gray, VDH's director of immunizations, told reporters on a Dec. 30 call that "We would not expect our vaccinators to just schedule people that are in less priority as others."
Editors Greg Gilligan and Karri Peifer contributed to this report