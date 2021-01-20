Hundreds of Richmond-area real estate and credit union employees were set to be vaccinated this weekend. That changed after we asked why.

Jadallah said these efforts were done in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and that giving shots to people who work vaccine events for virus protection is common.

"We're not jumping in front of anybody," he continued.

A Chesterfield Health District spokesperson confirmed Wednesday night that vaccine event volunteers are typically vaccinated and said the health district has enrolled about 100 pharmacies like Buford to help with distribution.

But in a Tuesday email obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Joyner Fine Properties president John Stone did not once mention volunteer opportunities and called the event a "part of our outgoing efforts to support your safety and well-being as an essentially designated business."

The email also stated that there would be future additional clinics to include family members of credit union and Joyner employees. Scheduling workers continued into Wednesday.

"We understand that our employees fall into group 1c, and there are people in groups 1a and 1b yet to be vaccinated," Birch said in an email. "We believe that by making our facility available, we are part of the solution by making broader distribution of the vaccine available in the coming weeks."