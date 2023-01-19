Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Hospital is changing name, dropping reference to Confederate surgeon

The Department of Veterans Affairs has changed the name of the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veteran Affairs Medical Center in south Richmond, dropping the name of a Confederate surgeon.

The facility’s new name: Richmond VA Medical Center.

It’s the latest instance of a Richmond-area institution scrapping a reference to the Confederacy.

“VA will continue to serve all veterans with dignity and respect at this facility and every facility,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement.

During the Civil War, McGuire was a surgeon under Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. He was later president of the American Medical Association, and he helped found part of what is now the medical college of Virginia Commonwealth University.

But he saw Black people as inferior to whites. He wrote that African Americans were “deteriorating morally and physically” and would eventually “disappear from this continent.”

Construction on the hospital began in 1943 — when it opened, it bore McGuire’s name.

The Department of Veterans Affairs received numerous requests to change the name, McDonough said. Veterans, employees and even the hospital’s administration were in favor of a switch.

Among those asking the VA to change the hospital’s name was Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who died Nov. 28.

There’s a reason the new name lacks creativity.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has limited authority to change the names of its facilities, the department said in a statement. But federal law does allow it to change a hospital name to match its geographic area as long as the previous name isn’t codified in law.

Richmond VA Medical Center was the department’s only choice, a spokesperson for the department said. The department can’t name a building for an individual without an act of Congress.

The VA isn’t the first entity to drop McGuire’s name. In 2020, VCU renamed McGuire Hall and removed a bust of him from the building. The facility is now called the VCU Health Sciences Research Building and Annex.

But at least one Richmond memorial to McGuire remains — a statue depicting him is in Capitol Square.

McGuire said his descendants supported the name change. In a 2020 Richmond Times-Dispatch op-ed, they acknowledged the pain caused by statues and buildings honoring Confederate leaders.

They asked that McGuire be judged on his complete life and contributions. According to the op-ed, McGuire suggested a radical idea to Jackson during the Civil War — that the Confederacy set free Union surgeons who chose to stay behind and administer care to the sick and dying.

The Confederacy adopted this approach, and others followed. It eventually became international law under the Geneva Convention that medical workers be treated as noncombatants and be allowed to continue their work.

Close 1 of 6 20181111_MET_VET_AWE04 Parker Bey holds her artwork â€œEagles.â€ Veterans' paintings and tobacco box art created during Art for the Journey classes, are on display at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. 20181111_MET_VET_AWE03 Vee Terrell holds “Lady’s Treasure,” a gift box she made for her fiancé. Veterans' paintings and tobacco box art created during Art for the Journey classes, are on display at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. 20181111_MET_VET_AWE05 Vee Terrell holds “Lady’s Treasure,” a gift box she made for her fiancé. Veterans' paintings and tobacco box art created during Art for the Journey classes, are on display at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. 20181111_MET_VET_AWE01 U.S. Marine Corps veteran Tyrone Saunders painted “Road Less Traveled” during a class with Art for the Journey, a Richmond-based nonprofit that promotes well-being and healing through art. 20181111_MET_VET_AWE07 Helen Douglas created this artwork titled "Friendship" from a tobacco box. Veterans' paintings and tobacco box art created during Art for the Journey classes, are on display at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. 20181111_MET_VET_AWE02 Walter Alexander stands by “The Orange & Blue & White Picture” which he painted during Art for the Journey classes for veterans. It was on display with other art from the class at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Veterans created paintings and tobacco box art. PHOTOS: Veterans create art Veterans paintings and tobacco box art created during Art for the Journey classes are displayed at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. 1 of 6 20181111_MET_VET_AWE04 Parker Bey holds her artwork â€œEagles.â€ Veterans' paintings and tobacco box art created during Art for the Journey classes, are on display at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. 20181111_MET_VET_AWE03 Vee Terrell holds “Lady’s Treasure,” a gift box she made for her fiancé. Veterans' paintings and tobacco box art created during Art for the Journey classes, are on display at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. 20181111_MET_VET_AWE05 Vee Terrell holds “Lady’s Treasure,” a gift box she made for her fiancé. Veterans' paintings and tobacco box art created during Art for the Journey classes, are on display at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. 20181111_MET_VET_AWE01 U.S. Marine Corps veteran Tyrone Saunders painted “Road Less Traveled” during a class with Art for the Journey, a Richmond-based nonprofit that promotes well-being and healing through art. 20181111_MET_VET_AWE07 Helen Douglas created this artwork titled "Friendship" from a tobacco box. Veterans' paintings and tobacco box art created during Art for the Journey classes, are on display at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. 20181111_MET_VET_AWE02 Walter Alexander stands by “The Orange & Blue & White Picture” which he painted during Art for the Journey classes for veterans. It was on display with other art from the class at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Veterans created paintings and tobacco box art.

Eric Kolenich (804) 649-6109

@EricKolenich on Twitter