Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Hospital is changing name, dropping reference to Confederate surgeon

McGuire

Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is located on a 26-acre parcel of land in South Richmond. It will now be called Richmond VA Medical Center. 

 TIMES-DISPATCH
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric K. Shinseki tours the Hunter Holmes McGuire Polytrauma Rehabilita

The Department of Veterans Affairs has changed the name of the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veteran Affairs Medical Center in south Richmond, dropping the name of a Confederate surgeon.

The facility’s new name: Richmond VA Medical Center.

It’s the latest instance of a Richmond-area institution scrapping a reference to the Confederacy.

“VA will continue to serve all veterans with dignity and respect at this facility and every facility,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement.

During the Civil War, McGuire was a surgeon under Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. He was later president of the American Medical Association, and he helped found part of what is now the medical college of Virginia Commonwealth University.

But he saw Black people as inferior to whites. He wrote that African Americans were “deteriorating morally and physically” and would eventually “disappear from this continent.”

Construction on the hospital began in 1943 — when it opened, it bore McGuire’s name.

The Department of Veterans Affairs received numerous requests to change the name, McDonough said. Veterans, employees and even the hospital’s administration were in favor of a switch.

Among those asking the VA to change the hospital’s name was Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who died Nov. 28.

There’s a reason the new name lacks creativity.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has limited authority to change the names of its facilities, the department said in a statement. But federal law does allow it to change a hospital name to match its geographic area as long as the previous name isn’t codified in law.

Richmond VA Medical Center was the department’s only choice, a spokesperson for the department said. The department can’t name a building for an individual without an act of Congress.

The VA isn’t the first entity to drop McGuire’s name. In 2020, VCU renamed McGuire Hall and removed a bust of him from the building. The facility is now called the VCU Health Sciences Research Building and Annex.

20200204_MET_XGR_BB20

Outside the state Capitol in Richmond, a statue of Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire still sits.

But at least one Richmond memorial to McGuire remains — a statue depicting him is in Capitol Square.

McGuire said his descendants supported the name change. In a 2020 Richmond Times-Dispatch op-ed, they acknowledged the pain caused by statues and buildings honoring Confederate leaders.

They asked that McGuire be judged on his complete life and contributions. According to the op-ed, McGuire suggested a radical idea to Jackson during the Civil War — that the Confederacy set free Union surgeons who chose to stay behind and administer care to the sick and dying.

The Confederacy adopted this approach, and others followed. It eventually became international law under the Geneva Convention that medical workers be treated as noncombatants and be allowed to continue their work.

Veterans paintings and tobacco box art created during Art for the Journey classes are displayed at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

1 of 6

Eric Kolenich (804) 649-6109

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

@EricKolenich on Twitter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

