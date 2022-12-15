 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

I-95 lane reopens after Chesterfield County truck wreck

  • Updated
  • 0

The pandemic changed our approach to clothes in wardrobe in many ways. We visit with the folks at 707 Fine Clothing to hear how things have changed and what to expect in the new year. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

Update at 5:19 p.m.

The right lane of southbound Interstate 95 has reopened following a truck crash.

The Virginia Department of Transportation in an alert reported a 5-mile back-up. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, including Exit 62 and Interstate 295.

Our earlier story ... 

Traffic alert: Southbound I-95 closed in Chesterfield after truck crash

Crews have shut down southbound Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County after a tractor-trailer overturned.

The crash is at mile marker 63.4, near Virginia 288. Traffic is being diverted to exit 62.

The Virginia Department of Transportation in an alert at 4:23 p.m. said traffic is backed up about 4 miles.

People are also reading…

The northbound left shoulder also is closed. 

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Your guide to the best tacky lights in the Richmond area 🎄 🎅 🎁

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News