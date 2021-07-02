'I am brought to tears': Foundation pays off mortgage on Hanover home for family of state trooper killed in 2015

A foundation dedicated to honoring and supporting first-responders, veterans and their families announced Friday that it has paid off the mortgage on the Hanover County home where Virginia State Police Trooper Nathan-Michael Smith lived with his family before he was killed on duty while responding to a crash in Prince George County in 2015.

In observance of Independence Day, the Smith home is one of 19 owned by fallen first responder families across the country for which the Tunnel to Towers Foundation recently satisfied the mortgages on the houses.

A ceremony attended by state police and Tunnel to Towers representatives was held last week at the Smith family home to celebrate the occasion, which included a ribbon-cutting and ceremonial key to the house.

"I am brought to tears thinking about our home being paid off by the Tunnels to Towers Foundation," Smith's widow, Jennifer, said in a prepared statement. "This was our first home together, a home we worked and prayed to get for years. When Nate passed it was devastating that he wouldn't get to live in the dream house we worked so hard to purchase."

"Being able to say I don't have the burden of paying a monthly mortgage as a single parent is breathtaking," she added.