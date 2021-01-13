'I can’t wait to get started': Roscoe Burnems is the first Richmond Poet Laureate

For his first project as poet laureate, Burnems has proposed interweaving poetry into murals around town, hosting spoken-word competitions and showcases for youth, and partnering with Richmond Public Library system to organize a series of accessible workshops.

“I can’t wait to get started,” Burnems said.

Burnems said that over the course of his career as a teaching artist, he's learned how to show young people how to use poetry as a form of advocacy, agency, discovery and as a therapeutic process.

"I fell in love with poetry as an adolescent. Poetry has been a huge therapeutic force in my life and I want to give it back to the next generation of writers," Burnems said. "When a writer can be vulnerable, connect with a reader and help that reader discover something about themselves, that's what excites me about poetry."

Burnems lives with his family, including a 14-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son, in Chesterfield County.

The poet laureate position was open to anyone who has been a resident of Richmond or its surrounding counties for at least five years. “Evidence of an interest in and capacity for community engagement" was a priority for Stoney when making the selection, according to a news release.