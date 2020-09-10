'I experienced every emotion imaginable': Looking back on 9/11, two witnesses tell their stories

Wilson recalls waking up on the morning of Sept. 11 with that high still intact — the air was crisp, and the skies were bright and blue. Her commute to the HUD office in lower Manhattan was equally as serene.

She was enjoying the 35th-floor view from her office when the building shook; a co-worker who was in New York for the car bomb attack at the World Trade Center in 1993 was in pieces, Wilson says. Employees began to shield the windows with shades and ask the security guards what was going on.

While watching the sheer horror of the struck twin towers, before she could really process everything that was going on, she knew she had to take action. Setting aside her distress, Wilson ordered the 300-plus employees to exit the building immediately.

“We had to get out of there. Before any kind of notice or permission, I said to the staff: ‘We are out of here,'” said Wilson, who recalled her experience Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial at an event called "Eyewitness to History: Experiencing the Unthinkable on 9/11."

She instructed workers to link hands as they trekked down the three dozen flights of stairs. She remembers telling a colleague, in an attempt to lessen the stress, to not shout out the floor numbers as they made their way down.