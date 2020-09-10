'I experienced every emotion imaginable': Looking back on 9/11, two witnesses tell their stories

As the events of Sept. 11 unfolded, Leonard Mitchell says he didn't pay much attention early on.
Working then as an officer for the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Mitchell was home that morning, watching CNN after coming back from a firing range. It was when the second plane hit that he began to worry.
Mitchell immediately called his then-wife, an emergency room nurse at a New Jersey hospital, but could not get through. Her hospital, like many others in the New York area, was preparing for incoming victims of the attack.
As a part of an emergency response team, Mitchell was ordered to help search for survivors in the rubble for three days. He found none.
“I experienced every emotion imaginable. I experienced anger, I experienced fear, I didn’t know whether or not there was another imminent attack coming,” said Mitchell, who now works as a Transportation Security Administration officer at Richmond International Airport.
“I also experienced happiness," he added, "because I saw something in people I had not seen before: I saw people come together.”
Mitchell was later sent to work at a morgue unit, where he was in charge of helping put bodies into hundreds of refrigerated trucks.
Fellow workers "were bringing body bags back-to-back from the ground zero site to be cataloged, to find out if there were any identifying features or marks or anything; bringing back people, just pieces of humans,” he said. “It was crazy; I’ll never forget [that] for as long as I live.”
The job became too much for Mitchell, forcing him to stop after three months. He said other officers stayed for a whole year.
“I have never seen such horrific things in my life that I saw there,” he said.
Mitchell retired from the New Jersey Department of Corrections in 2013 and later became a TSA officer at Newark Liberty International Airport and, as of three years ago, RIC. He wanted the airport work as a way to give back to those who put their lives on the line that Tuesday morning.
“If I can check something, or I can make a difference, so nothing like this happens again, that’s why I continue to do what I do,” he said.
Mitchell said he has found solace in conversations — talking about that disastrous day reopens wounds he forgot he had, but in the end, it helps him through it.
“I thank God that I’m here to be able to tell my story,” he said. “I thank God every day that I’m still here. I’m still here.”
***
On that catastrophic day, Mary Ann Wilson was at an all-time high.
She was working in New York, where she was temporarily stationed as a regional director for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and had just landed a high-profile deal.
Wilson recalls waking up on the morning of Sept. 11 with that high still intact — the air was crisp, and the skies were bright and blue. Her commute to the HUD office in lower Manhattan was equally as serene.
She was enjoying the 35th-floor view from her office when the building shook; a co-worker who was in New York for the car bomb attack at the World Trade Center in 1993 was in pieces, Wilson says. Employees began to shield the windows with shades and ask the security guards what was going on.
While watching the sheer horror of the struck twin towers, before she could really process everything that was going on, she knew she had to take action. Setting aside her distress, Wilson ordered the 300-plus employees to exit the building immediately.
“We had to get out of there. Before any kind of notice or permission, I said to the staff: ‘We are out of here,'” said Wilson, who recalled her experience Thursday at the Virginia War Memorial at an event called "Eyewitness to History: Experiencing the Unthinkable on 9/11."
She instructed workers to link hands as they trekked down the three dozen flights of stairs. She remembers telling a colleague, in an attempt to lessen the stress, to not shout out the floor numbers as they made their way down.
She eventually made it back to her hotel in midtown Manhattan. She asked the concierge if they knew what was happening, but proceeded to the elevator before she getting a response.
Looking back, Wilson says she regretted not staying to count every single member of her office, and that she lived with that guilt for years afterward.
She moved to Richmond in February 2002. She says having a group of supportive friends helped her get through.
Wilson said she knew that fateful day that ”our sense of freedom would never be the same, ever.”