'I feel incomplete': A VCU nurse lost her father in April. Because of COVID, she couldn't fly to India to bury him

One major way is normalizing the conversation, said DeLaney, who was the driver behind D’Mello-Fernandes, a clinical care nurse at VCU Health, sharing her story on Aug. 30: National Grief Awareness Day. She also started the “Share our Hearts” campaign at VCU, where people could make and share origami hearts as a symbol of “I see your grief.”

And in a pandemic where touch has become nonexistent, the hearts became an “if I could, I would hug you right now.”

“A lot of us feel like ‘Oh, I could have done more. I could have done more,’” DeLaney said. “It’s like ‘Maybe you did what was perfect for that person, and maybe you won’t see the results of the comment that you made. Maybe they’ll remember what you said a day, a week, a month from now and it will lead them to where they need to be.”

For D'Mello-Fernandes, the perfect comment she's reminded of is a string of words she wishes she could hear one more time in the moments when the pandemic feels too uncertain, and the pain is too much to bear.

"Hold on to your faith," her mother used to say before telling her to pray for others. "God is still doing great work in us, and sometimes we don't see it."