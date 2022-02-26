'I feel like I'm somebody': Boxing offers a key outlet for youth in Richmond

When Niko Carter was a kid, he played football, basketball and baseball. But whichever sport he was playing, he had a short fuse. Carter was a fighter.

Off the field, he injured a kid’s jaw in a confrontation on a school bus. He was expelled from high school for selling weed, he said, though he later graduated online.

At times when Carter was adrift, his father would send him to the boxing gym. There, Carter learned the discipline he needed to get his life in order, and those values have stuck with him. He learned to be a barber at the Chesterfield Technical Institute and worked at Bojangles to save up to buy barbering equipment. Now, at age 20, he cuts hair at his home in Richmond.

Carter also spends five nights a week training at Cherry Pick’d Boxing & Fitness in Richmond. He said he’s won two Junior Olympics amateur championships and is a two-time, statewide Silver Gloves champ. On Instagram, as “Niko Swauve,” he has nearly 9,000 followers.

“I feel like I’m somebody,” he said. “I’m a boxer.”

His dedication to the sport has helped him avoid the temptations that have ensnared some of his friends, one of whom was sentenced to 12 years in prison for narcotics. Another got eight years for a shooting.

“I’ve got friends who are still in that type of environment, they’re still hustling and trying to make money,” said Carter, adding that they encourage him to keep going to the boxing gym.

For many young men and women in Richmond, boxing provides an outlet and lifestyle centered on discipline, dedication and camaraderie. It teaches confidence and healthy conflict resolution, and offers kids a chance to travel. The gym can also be a safe haven for kids who are bullied and a place where they can be themselves. The sport often attracts fighters from lower-income communities with fewer opportunities.

Richmond’s gun violence problem has highlighted the need for mentoring and more constructive activities for youth, community advocates say. Last year, Richmond police recorded 90 homicides, a 17-year high, and authorities say the ages of the victims and perpetrators have been getting younger and younger in recent years. In the three-year period ending in 2021, at least 98 people under age 18 were shot in the city, leaving 14 of them dead.

Larry Lindsey, who owns the building that houses Cherry Pick’d at the corner of Brook Road and North Lombardy Street, said the city needs programs and services for young people from 3 to 7 p.m., the hours when kids are most likely to get in trouble, he said.

“Boxing creates a vehicle for some kids who don’t have a lot of opportunity,” said Lindsey, who has mentored at-risk youth in Richmond. “Once you engage a kid, you can change their life.”

Some local groups have held events encouraging boxing as an alternative to gun violence. Last fall, the East End Boxing Club held its third “Gloves over Guns” event, partnering with Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving. The event featured 20 fights with boxers ages 8 to 29, and the theme was to recognize families affected by gun violence. The boxing club hopes to have three more “Gloves over Guns” events this year.

Ed Green, a local barber who is known as “Ed Da Realist” for his rap music and passionate anti-violence message, has held six boxing events in Richmond since August with the theme “Guns down, gloves up.” The events offer a way to channel aggressive impulses without the consequences of using a gun.

Competitive fighting is not an outlet that appeals to everyone, but many people participate in boxing gyms just for the fitness aspect. And coaches in the Richmond area say they’ve seen the sport rescue kids from street life.

“We have parents who come in and say our kid is no longer putting holes in our walls,” said Coach Ellwood “Pat” Patterson of the East End Boxing Club, which has two gyms in eastern Henrico County, one in Emporia, and will soon open a fourth in the Tri-Cities. “I’m not trying to find the next Floyd Mayweather. It’s about giving these kids different alternatives.”

Tony Cherry, who owns Cherry Pick’d along with his wife, Sharmain, said a lot of people don’t realize that boxing relies on mental strength, even more than physical prowess.

“I fought guys faster than me, I fought guys harder than me, who hit harder, but you have to out-think and you have to be able to stand up to what’s in front of you and think your way through it,” Cherry said. “A lot of the same lessons you learn in boxing, they correlate to life.”

***

When Cherry was growing up in Virginia Beach, he liked to fight and had some brushes with the police. But he also became a gifted amateur boxer and in the late 1990s moved to the Richmond area, where he now has a family, owns a business and coaches the sport he loves.

Cherry, who is now 37, even met his wife in a boxing gym, in 2005. They both had been training under Earl “Poncho” Melton at Special FX, a gym in South Richmond that closed years ago after Melton experienced health problems. Melton, who is now 80 and lives in Chesterfield County, has been a mentor to Tony Cherry.

Later in 2005, two weeks before Sharmain Cherry’s first amateur boxing match, she walked into Melton’s office in tears. She told him she was pregnant and wouldn’t be able to compete.

To this news, Melton said: “I told you so.”

Sharmain’s short boxing career was over, and she decided it was time to grow up. Now, she and Tony have been married for 10 years; their son, Nasiah, is 16; and they have a 14-year-old daughter, Silah. Tony also has a 17-year-old son, Nasir, from another relationship.

Back in 2014, Tony Cherry got in some legal trouble in Chesterfield and was placed on probation. He decided to try a different path. In 2015, he and Sharmain started training fighters in their house in Chesterfield. The ceiling would shake and the lights would flicker with the pounding of people jumping and training upstairs.

Jovon James was one of the couple’s first fighters to train with them. He lost his first fight because he hadn’t trained hard enough and flamed out in the second round. He got more serious and won his next two fights, but he broke his femur in 2020 when he was shot by someone he thought was a friend. After finally recovering from that injury, he started fighting again but had shoulder problems. Late last year, he had two surgeries to repair a torn labrum in each shoulder.

James hopes to start competing again by the end of this year. His dream is to fight in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Boxing has taught James how to work through hardship. “I feel like it means everything,” said the 19-year-old Richmonder. “I would say life is a lot like boxing. If it’s getting tough in life — whether it’s tough or not — you’ve got to go through it. You’ve gotta bite down on your mouthpiece and you’ve gotta dig.”

In 2018, Tony and Sharmain Cherry moved their boxing and fitness operation out of their home and into Larry Lindsey’s building beside Virginia Union University. Lindsey is the founder of F.I.R.S.T. Contractors, an organization that until 2020 had a contract with the city to mentor at-risk youth and provide training for job and life skills. Having Tony Cherry working with the participants in F.I.R.S.T. Contractors made sense because they could blow off some steam in the gym.

Cherry said he was the perfect person to teach at-risk kids boxing because he had been through some of the things they struggled with. “I was on probation when I came to do the program, and all these kids were on probation as well, so it was already a commonality.”

Tony and Sharmain are both registered personal trainers, and he is a licensed USA Boxing coach. Sharmain, 39, teaches health, physical education and driver’s education at John Marshall High School, where she is also head softball coach and assistant coach of varsity girls basketball. She graduated from Petersburg High School and went to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University on a full scholarship for softball.

She still plays softball for a women’s travel league and played running back and linebacker for the River City Sting, a women’s tackle football team that won a championship last year.

Eddie Cook, a retired history teacher for Richmond Public Schools, is also a coach at Cherry Pick’d. He won a World Boxing Association championship in 1992 and is vice president of Virginia’s Local Boxing Committee, which is part of USA Boxing, the national governing body for Olympic-style boxing. Fighters have to be members of the organization to compete in sanctioned events.

Virginia’s Local Boxing Committee has about 350 members and hopefully will have 500 or 600 by the end of this year, Cook said.

To make the sport more affordable, USA Boxing has partnered with Every Kid Sports, which will provide fighters of limited financial means, ages 8 to 18, with $150 four times per year, per child, toward youth sports registration fees.

In addition to Cherry Pick’d and the East End Boxing Club, here are a few local places that offer boxing: Ninth Dimension in Hopewell; Vintage Boxing Gym in Richmond; the Richmond Boxing Club in western Henrico; CSC RVA on West Broad Street in Henrico; Richmond Police Athletic League Boxing in Richmond; and the City of Richmond Cobra Boxing Team at Southside Community Center on Old Warwick Road.

Richmond is not considered a big boxing town, but Cook and others are trying to motivate more kids to get off the couch, off their cellphones, and get active.

Children don’t get outside and play as much as they should, he said.

“Kids don’t even talk to each other nowadays face to face,” Cook said. “Technology has made a lot of us a little lazy. Kids are just falling into that same category.”

Another problem acknowledged by law enforcement officials and community leaders in Richmond is that much of the city’s gun violence stems from disagreements on social media. Police Chief Gerald Smith has noted that the isolation of the pandemic has only increased people’s dependence on those platforms, both in Richmond and nationwide.

***

On a recent Thursday night, Cherry Pick’d was bustling with about a dozen men and women working out hard or loosening up before getting started. Three guys were shadow boxing in the ring while others jumped rope or pelted big red punching bags. The steady thump of a speed bag mixed with the background music.

Destinee McFarlane, 21, of Richmond, said boxing is like therapy for her.

“A million ideas in my head all day,” she said. “Here, it feels good.”

A little later that evening, 15-year-old Devin Carter was sparring in the ring with 19-year-old Jason McCullin. Carter is a soft-spoken freshman at Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield, and an undefeated state champion boxer. Carter is so good that Tony Cherry rarely puts him in the ring to spar with kids his age.

“I’ve gotta put him in with grown men,” Cherry said.

After the sparring between Carter and McCullin ended, McCullin said his defense needs some work, but that he’s been getting better.

“If that was a real match, he would have stopped me in the second round,” McCullin said. “I’ve got a long way to go.”

Tiffany Vordjorbe, a 20-year-old Henrico resident, said she had some behavior issues when she was younger and got kicked off her middle school and high school basketball teams. She started boxing when she was 17 and her skills have improved, both in the ring and outside of it.

“I was fighting and skipping school and getting arrested,” Vordjorbe said. “I had anger issues growing up, so it helps me release that. It taught me discipline and self-respect. It keeps me healthy.”

When Vordjorbe started training at Cherry Pick’d last July, she said her coaches immediately accepted her for who she was.

When she gets in the ring to compete, she can’t wait to make her coaches proud.