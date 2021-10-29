'I got put out of my own place': For displaced Grace Place tenants in downtown Richmond, no answers on what comes next

The Grace Place Apartments’ faulty elevators were a daily worry for Jesse Williams.
The 60-year-old is paralyzed below the waist and relies on a wheelchair. So the elevators were the only way for him to get to the eighth floor apartment he's called home for the last six-plus years in the nearly century-old highrise at the corner of North Fourth and East Grace Streets.
Earlier this year, the building’s elevator broke down mid-trip, trapping him for about an hour. It was the third or fourth time it happened, he said. On another occasion, the elevator wouldn’t budge from the ground floor, stranding him in the lobby. He called 911, and the fire department came to try and fix it, he said.
Last week, Richmond’s Fire Marshal and city code inspectors deemed Grace Place unsafe for residents. Forty-two of the 58 units were occupied at the time. Williams was one of dozens displaced with little notice, and only a few hours to pack belongings. He left with one change of clothes. Medical supplies he needs and an electric wheelchair he was in the process of getting fixed are still locked in his apartment.
“I got put out of my own place,” he said in an interview. “That’s unfair to a person in a wheelchair.”
Williams and another resident who was displaced say they have received no communication from the property manager, Maryland-based ResidentialONE Management, about when they can return home, and if they can’t, where they’re supposed to go.
Calls to the apartment’s leasing office ended abruptly after a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter identified himself as a member of the press and the person who answered the phone hung up. Stanley Thompson, the building’s local property manager, did not return multiple calls and voicemails placed to a separate number this week seeking an interview about the status of the building’s repairs and how long residents may be stuck in hotels.
A complaint made on Sunday, Oct. 17 triggered an Oct. 22 inspection that uncovered myriad issues.
The Fire Marshal's Office and Richmond Building Commissioner found 18 code section violations with 32 independent deficiencies in the building's structure, said Amy Vu, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department. Vu said there were five “significant” concerns: the building's fire pumps, elevators, fire alarm panel, its structural integrity and sanitation.
Before tenants can move back in, the property management must repair the building’s fire suppression system, its elevators and alarm system. A structural engineer must determine whether the north wall of the building’s stairwell is structurally sound. The high rise’s trash chute must be cleaned out and the building “needs to be completely sanitized,” Vu said.
City officials met with the building’s property manager Monday, where they were told some of the necessary repairs were underway. No update on the situation was available as of Friday, Vu said.
Nathaniel Kinnard, who lived at Grace Place for two years, saw Thompson, the building's manager, on the day the city shuttered the building and ordered residents out. Kinnard said Thompson was apologetic at the time, but hasn’t returned his calls since.
Told by a maintenance worker to pack for the weekend, Kinnard gathered clothes and food for his 3- and 4- year-olds and formula for his 9-month-old baby. It was roughly 10 days before his next Supplemental Security Income payment for a disability that prevents him from working was scheduled to reach his bank account. Until then, he said, “I have nothing.”
Once a homeless veteran, Kinnard moved into the apartments with a voucher he received from the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority after four years on its waiting list. The two-bedroom apartment passed an inspection that’s required for recipients of the federal subsidy. Looking back, he said he isn’t sure how.
Conditions in the building were awful, he said. People routinely urinated and defecated in the stairwells and hallways. Break-ins were common, and drug-related activity was a daily issue, he said. He, too, got stuck in the building’s elevators on two separate occasions.
Earlier this week, he sat outside of a Henrico County motel where his family had slept for five nights at that point, angry at what had transpired. Angry property management didn’t do something about the problems sooner. Angry the landlord would have ever rented a place like that to a family at all. Angry he could not get clear answers from anyone.
He was running out of food, diapers, clean clothes and patience. The ordeal had taken a toll on his children, who had been crying more and upset at the sudden change they were forced to deal with. While describing it, he paused and buried his head in his hands.
“Now, I’m stuck in a worse situation,” he said of the Knights Inn hotel. The room has one double bed for the family of four to share and no kitchen, only a microwave and a mini fridge. A GoFundMe campaign Kinnard started has raised about $500 as of Friday. He plans to put the money toward a more stable temporary living situation.
He isn’t yet sure where the family will go when its hotel stay ends on Monday. But he is sure of one thing: He doesn’t want to go back to Grace Place.
Neither does Williams, who is staying at the same motel. He said he just wants his electric wheelchair, a fresh start somewhere else and a refund of his October rent.
“I feel they treated me bad," he said. "They shouldn’t have took the money if they knew this was going to happen.”
