'I got put out of my own place': For displaced Grace Place tenants in downtown Richmond, no answers on what comes next

The Grace Place Apartments’ faulty elevators were a daily worry for Jesse Williams.

The 60-year-old is paralyzed below the waist and relies on a wheelchair. So the elevators were the only way for him to get to the eighth floor apartment he's called home for the last six-plus years in the nearly century-old highrise at the corner of North Fourth and East Grace Streets.

Earlier this year, the building’s elevator broke down mid-trip, trapping him for about an hour. It was the third or fourth time it happened, he said. On another occasion, the elevator wouldn’t budge from the ground floor, stranding him in the lobby. He called 911, and the fire department came to try and fix it, he said.

Last week, Richmond’s Fire Marshal and city code inspectors deemed Grace Place unsafe for residents. Forty-two of the 58 units were occupied at the time. Williams was one of dozens displaced with little notice, and only a few hours to pack belongings. He left with one change of clothes. Medical supplies he needs and an electric wheelchair he was in the process of getting fixed are still locked in his apartment.

“I got put out of my own place,” he said in an interview. “That’s unfair to a person in a wheelchair.”