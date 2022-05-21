'I literally cry every day': Virginia parents fear what the formula shortage will mean for their babies

Lyquisha Stringfield has been driving at least an hour for a chance at making sure her 5-month-old baby has enough food to stay alive.

Nutramigen, the only hypoallergenic formula that doesn’t worsen her baby’s gastrointestinal problems, is out of stock in Sussex County, where she lives.

She’s called her local health department’s office dedicated to the Women, Infants and Children program — a multibillion-dollar nutrition program Stringfield relies on to afford the formula that runs at about $40 per can — for help.

The health department suggested using alternatives, but her daughter is allergic to cow’s milk and protein, severely limiting her options. Her body doesn’t process other types of food she’s able to have, such as oatmeal or rice. The formula she needs is available at CVS behind the counter, but the national pharmacy chain doesn’t accept Stringfield’s blue-and-gray WIC card.

“Sometimes I would catch myself in the store crying because I’m just like, ‘What are my next options? What can I do? Where can I go?’” said Stringfield, a daycare teacher who makes $17 an hour. “It takes a real toll on your mental health because you’re questioning yourself like … ‘am I a bad mom? Am I doing enough? Am I doing too little?’”

Across Virginia, baby food aisles are sitting nearly empty, as the federal government scrambles to find solutions to a shortage that has left more than 40% of formula out of stock.

The crisis — partially driven by supply-chain issues and an industry grappling with virus outbreaks and worker shortages as demand surges — was exacerbated by the recall of three major formula brands from Abbott in February.

Abbott is estimated to control roughly 40% of the nation’s formula market and is one of three companies that contract with the WIC program.

In 2018, the average family income of WIC participants was $14,014, roughly the same number as the yearly cost of infant care in Virginia, per the Economic Policy Institute.

More than a third of babies born statewide received WIC in 2017, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Of the 4,500 WIC participants in Richmond — a number that includes both a mom and the baby — in Richmond, 92% are Black or Latino.

Margaret Shaw, nutritionist supervisor with Richmond City Health District, said the impact of the formula shortage spans beyond WIC families, but noted that “a shortage of resources always disproportionately impacts under-resourced families.”

“The lack of availability on shelves causes people to spend more time driving to multiple stores. Lower-income families might not be able to afford that time or money expense,” Shaw continued. “These disruptions can have a significant impact on someone’s life.”

Virginia has been working to expand the brands and container sizes that WIC benefits will cover to allow more flexibility, but Shaw acknowledged that what’s also needed is an increase in supply and the number of vendors WIC recipients can go to.

If a store wants to become a vendor, the application process could take from three months to a year.

On Wednesday, the Biden Administration invoked the Defense of Production Act, which allows the federal government to speed up the supply chain by requiring companies, in this case, to prioritize the production of baby formula ingredients.

That same day, the House of Representatives approved $28 million in emergency funding for the Food and Drug Administration to address the shortage. Nearly 200 Republicans voted against the measure.

Another House bill is headed to President Biden that could help ease the burden on WIC recipients by allowing the program, which is the nation’s largest purchaser of formula, to ship formula from overseas suppliers.

But like various politicians and advocates, Stringfield said not enough has been done to help. She scours Facebook groups that have popped up to help parents find formula or give away leftovers that people no longer need. But just as Stringfield has seen a community come together, she’s seen others hoarding cans and reselling them at higher prices for a profit.

And while her WIC card makes her eligible to purchase 11 cans per month, she’s lucky to find five or seven. The money doesn’t roll over to the following month.

“I know I done lost a few from stressing about how I’m going to feed my baby,” Stringfield said, noting how the crisis has worsened her postpartum depression. “I literally cry every day because I’m just like, ‘When is the next time my child is going to eat?’”

Then there’s the shaming from others, who are not always parents themselves, asking: Why don’t you just breastfeed?

“I think it’s just ignorant,” said Patrina Thompson about the shaming. Thompson is a Chesterfield mother of a 5-month-old and a pediatric registered nurse at Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

The question doesn’t take into account adoptive families, people with cancer whose medication could harm their baby, how breastfeeding can cause cracked and bleeding nipples or result in breast tissue becoming infected.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 3 in 4 babies born in 2018 were not exclusively breastfed through the first six months of their life, which means their nutrition was supplemented with formula. CDC data also shows that people living in poverty are among the most likely to say they supplement breastfeeding with formula in their baby’s first three months.

Low-waged workers are already the least likely to have access to maternity leave in a country that’s one of seven in the world without paid maternity leave, according to an analysis from The New York Times.

For people who receive paid leave, it’s often six weeks given for vaginal birth and eight for a C-section. The average length of time for maternal leave in other countries is 29 weeks.

“Everything is revealing what’s been going on in this country for a very long time. These things have not just impacted one group of people but a lot of groups,” Thompson said. “This is a prime time for people to look at the systems and structures of America and try to make change.”

Thompson, 34, said the lack of knowledge doesn’t account for how time-consuming breastfeeding can be, either, especially for working parents who work long shifts that require them to be away from their babies.

Pumping is also a process that can take hours and is a process parents have to maintain.

“Being a nurse going back to work, you don’t get to tell your patients ‘Well I’m sorry, I can’t attend to your needs. I’m pumping,’” Thompson said. “It’s a 24-hour, full-time job. Literally when I came home, I was eating, sleeping, feeding my baby, pumping, washing pumping parts, washing bottles and then doing the same thing over again.”

Her son, Khalil, was born prematurely, and Thompson was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which can make it a struggle to produce enough milk. They ended up in the emergency room after Khalil had a reflux episode that looked like seizures.

He had been inconsolable, irritable, uncomfortable and not sleeping. The doctor recommended restricting dairy to help, but within months, the EleCare powdered formula he was finally tolerating was recalled.

She had family mailing her cans from North Carolina and Texas. Her husband would spend hours searching Walgreens and Walmart stores to find the formula.

Victoria Lundy, a 29-year-old Henrico County resident with a 4-month-old baby girl, has her parents, in-laws and siblings on the lookout.

She doesn’t want to get to a point where her family is on its last supply. Her daughter wasn’t able to latch on to breastfeed fully, and Lundy wasn’t able to produce enough for that to be her child’s only source of food.

“I’m not going to starve my child, so formula was what saved us,” Lundy said.

Lundy uses two formulas and is able to alternate, which extends the time a can lasts to about a week and a half. But her daughter is growing hungrier.

“You hope that you’re gonna start seeing replenishment on the shelves. You hope that you’re gonna start seeing there be more availability of all the formulas, but it just doesn’t look like that,” Lundy said.

“I pray for provision and for peace [for] all of us, every day, that are experiencing the weight of this. Because it’s all you can do.”