'I’m at a breaking point': Va. working moms and parents struggle with child care and lack of paid family leave

Gena Lashley, a Chesterfield County mom of two who works in the school system, started crying when she talked about the past year juggling her job, her kids and the pandemic.
“I just don’t know how much more we can take,” she said. “I feel like I’m at a breaking point.”
In April, her daughter, 11, had been struggling in virtual instruction and Lashley was calling the school, trying to get her daughter allowed back in person, but her request was denied. This was 14 months into the pandemic, after getting through school closures and furloughs and simply surviving while a virus kills hundreds of thousands of Americans.
While Lashley works outside the home for Chesterfield Public Schools, she pays a friend to help her daughter with virtual school at the friend's home. Meanwhile, her son, 15, has been home alone in virtual school and she feels terribly guilty about it. Last year, during the height of the pandemic, her husband had been furloughed and she was worried how they were going to pay the mortgage.
“It’s hard to be a working parent. The choices we have to make are ridiculous – between health or putting food on the table or keeping a roof over our kids’ heads,” Lashley said. “I think that COVID has really magnified all the cracks that are already there [in our society]. If there’s any positive at all, in all this awfulness, maybe it’s that there is more exposure to all the things that need to be changed.”
It’s been a very difficult year for working moms.
Over the past year, 2.3 million women have left the workforce due to child care needs during the pandemic, according to the National Women’s Law Center.
The pandemic revealed how fragile the system of child care is in this county and how families are unable to work without it. Women, and women of color in particular, often occupy essential, low-paying jobs that require them to physically show up at work at nursing homes and grocery stores. In March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, schools and child care centers closed. In July, nearly 40% of Virginia's child care centers remained closed, putting working parents in a bind.
“Child care and paid family leave: These are the top two most pressing issues for working families,” said Emily Griffey, chief policy officer for Voices for Virginia’s Children.
But changes are coming. New legislation and policies are making child care more equitable in Virginia and the nation. Paid family leave hasn’t been passed yet in Virginia, but it might be on the horizon.
“These are things that we should have had in place before the pandemic,” Griffey said. “These are responses that we’ve needed all along. There are so many changes happening that are long overdue.”
Expanded child care aid in Va.
Abbey Conley, 39, of Henrico County was worried when the preschool attended by her 3-year-old son, Seth, closed at the start of the pandemic.
“I thought I’d take two weeks off from work and then I’d be back,” Conley said. After relocating to Richmond following jobs at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and the National Zoo in Washington, she had found a position as a receptionist at a Henrico veterinary hospital. It was a step down from her previous jobs, but it was close to home and allowed her to pick up her son from preschool with ease.
Those two weeks off from her job stretched into two more and then indefinitely.
“When it became obvious that it wasn’t going to be two weeks, I was laid off due to child care issues and not having telework options available,” Conley said. “I’ve been home with my son since March 13.”
About 90% of child care centers and providers in Virginia had reopened as of April 2, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office. Conley's son's preschool reopened in the fall, but her son, who is nonverbal autistic, was not invited back. She was able to enroll him in a Henrico special preschool in November, but the program was virtual. She has been looking for jobs but hasn't been able to find the right fit.
On top of the difficulties of finding child care, enrolling children in it can be enormously expensive. In Virginia, the average annual cost to have a baby in day care is more than $14,500, according to Child Care Aware of America. For older children up to age 4, the cost is around $11,500. That’s about as expensive as a year of tuition at a public university.
Newly passed legislation will help some parents with the high cost. Last month, Northam signed legislation sponsored by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, to raise the income threshold for child care assistance to 85% of median household income.
The new law allows families of four earning up to $89,000 a year access to child care assistance if they have a child under age 5, or not yet in kindergarten. The amount of the subsidy will depend on where a family lives. A family with an infant in Henrico can receive assistance valued at around $1,000 per month for care.
The previous income eligibility threshold was less than half, $41,916, throughout the state except for Northern Virginia, where the limit was $65,496 a year.
This is a limited program. Families can apply for child care assistance now through July 31 through the website CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov or at their local department of social services. The increase will expire on Aug. 1, unless Virginia is able to use new federal aid to extend the income limit for eligibility.
Biden’s American Rescue Plan
President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan was approved by Congress this March, pledging $1.9 trillion to build on existing COVID relief funds with an emphasis on an equitable recovery for economically disadvantaged families.
Here is how it breaks down:
The plan offers direct payments and tax credits to individuals. The child tax credit was expanded to a total of $3,600 per child under the age of 6 and $3000 per child ages 6 to 17. The previous tax credit per child was $2,000. The bill also made it so half the amount would be paid monthly from July through December, with the other half being paid as a lump sum next year.
But parents need to be sure to file their taxes on time by May 17 to receive the credit.
“Too many parents still aren't aware these payments will come monthly instead of as a lump sum next year, so we want to get the word out as much as possible,” said Chris Maher, a spokesperson for Humanity Forward, a nonprofit started by entrepreneur Andrew Yang that advocates for direct aid to Americans.
“Monthly payments have a stronger impact on families than a simple lump sum come tax time,” Maher added. “[Many] families budget on a monthly basis, and some families are living paycheck to paycheck. Having that support come in at the start of every month means that, whatever happens, they'll be able to feed their children that month.”
The plan also offers flexible funding to states and local governments to help children and families. This could be anything from funding for schools and social services to a response to food and nutrition insecurity during the pandemic. The plan will also offer resources to state agencies to increase specific federal programs.
Because the American Rescue Plan was approved after the General Assembly session ended in Virginia, allocations have not yet been determined by state agencies. The General Assembly has indicated that it will return for a special session in June to weigh in on the uses of the American Rescue Plan money.
The plan also released $39 billion in funding to help child care centers and family child care providers, which are mostly very small businesses, stay open or reopen. Virginia has done several rounds of grants to providers with previous rounds of funding. The state has not yet distributed American Rescue Plan money, which is typical of states. They need time to plan how to distribute funds in the most effective way possible, according to a spokesperson for the White House.
Paid family leave
Paid family leave is still not offered in Virginia.
There is unpaid family leave – such as when a woman has a baby or a person needs to take time off to care for themselves or for a family member due to an illness – but not paid. It covers up to 12 weeks of unpaid time away from one’s job.
“Today, 55% of working adults in Virginia are either not eligible for or can’t afford to take unpaid leave to welcome a new child or to care for themselves or a loved one when a health emergency strikes,” said Kristina Hagen, campaign director for the Virginia Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy. “COVID-19 has exposed many of the inequities in our system. These are inequities that pre-date the pandemic, and they will outlast it unless we act now.”
Earlier this year, state Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, proposed a bill with 12 weeks of annual paid leave time, but it didn’t pass the Senate.
Boysko said during a committee hearing: “The United States is the only industrialized, modernized country that does not already have a paid family medical leave program in place.”
According to data from the Pew Research Center, the U.S. is the only country among 41 developed nations that does not have a mandated paid leave program for new parents. Of the 40 nations with mandatory paid leave, the shortest amount of paid leave required is about two months, with many offering mothers a year of paid leave after a child’s birth.
“The pandemic has truly exposed once and for all the need for paid leave and the impact that a lack of paid leave has on working families - particularly on the ability of women to remain in the workforce,” Hagen said.
When Natalie, a 38-year-old registered nurse in Dinwiddie County, became pregnant last year, she was thrilled. She had suffered a pregnancy loss earlier and she had trouble getting pregnant. She was put on bed rest at 22 weeks and gave birth early at 34 weeks.
Because she was put on short-term disability, she was able to stay home with her baby boy for six weeks. When that was up, she wasn't ready to return to her job at a local hospital. She cobbled together another month of paid leave between her own paid time off and paid time off donated to her by colleagues.
"It was so stressful," said Natalie, who asked that her last name not be used for privacy reasons.
She was worrying about the baby and his struggles with feeding and being premature, while also worrying about being able to pay bills and arranging paid time off. She said that paid family and medical leave is critical to helping Black mothers and low-income workers succeed.
When Lashley gave birth to her daughter, she had to return to work after eight weeks, even though she was still healing from a rupture that was bleeding and causing her to limp painfully around the office. Conley also wasn't offered paid leave when she gave birth and had to return to work too early. After falling asleep multiple times on her commute to work, she ultimately had to leave her job at a nonprofit animal shelter. Both women said that not having paid leave affected their careers. In Conley's case, it caused her to leave her job.
While paid leave wasn’t passed in Virginia this year, a study to examine it was – which was an important first step in passing paid leave, according to Hagen.
A handful of states offer paid family leave through employee-paid payroll taxes, among them Washington, Massachusetts, Colorado and Connecticut. All of those states ran actuarial studies prior to passing paid family leave.
In Virginia, $300,000 from the general fund was provided to support the completion of an actuarial study to determine the expected tax rate and other costs for implementing a paid family and medical leave program. The results will be submitted before the 2022 General Assembly session.
“This will put us in a much stronger position” to get the bill passed, Hagen said. She added that at the federal level, momentum is building to establish a paid family leave program. “One way or another, paid leave is on the horizon for working families in Virginia,” she said.
New federal proposal
On April 28, Biden released his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which would increase pay for early childhood workers, expand universal preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds, and make child care more affordable by raising the income limit to 150% of median household income and making the increase permanent.
The plan would also create a national comprehensive paid family and medical leave program.
This plan will be introduced to Congress later this year.
