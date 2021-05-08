'I’m at a breaking point': Va. working moms and parents struggle with child care and lack of paid family leave

Abbey Conley, 39, of Henrico County was worried when the preschool attended by her 3-year-old son, Seth, closed at the start of the pandemic.

“I thought I’d take two weeks off from work and then I’d be back,” Conley said. After relocating to Richmond following jobs at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and the National Zoo in Washington, she had found a position as a receptionist at a Henrico veterinary hospital. It was a step down from her previous jobs, but it was close to home and allowed her to pick up her son from preschool with ease.

Those two weeks off from her job stretched into two more and then indefinitely.

“When it became obvious that it wasn’t going to be two weeks, I was laid off due to child care issues and not having telework options available,” Conley said. “I’ve been home with my son since March 13.”

About 90% of child care centers and providers in Virginia had reopened as of April 2, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office. Conley's son's preschool reopened in the fall, but her son, who is nonverbal autistic, was not invited back. She was able to enroll him in a Henrico special preschool in November, but the program was virtual. She has been looking for jobs but hasn't been able to find the right fit.