'I never wanted to change my name': Richmond's Osama Eqbal says it's 'first gift' from his parents

I never wanted to change my name because it was the first gift I ever got from my mom. I was never a fan of changing my name. A lot of my friends did but the one thing that bothered me was what if people found out my name used to be Osama and I changed it. So, instead I rolled with the punches. If someone said bin Laden after I said my name, I would add a little humor to it and say “Been working,” or “Been drinking.” For years I approached the situation by making fun of it.

Around turning 30, I started to shut down the jokes. If I’m friendly with you, I say, “Everyone gets one bin Laden joke, don’t waste it.” But if I don’t know you, I immediately shut it down. I’m not playing those games.

I always tell people my name, unless I’m sketched out by the situation and so, I say my name is Sam or something.

Over the years the jokes about bin Laden have come and go. When he was killed they resurfaced and I’m wondering if they will again with the Taliban back in the picture.

I also wanted to become a pilot around the time of 9/11. When I was 5 years old I received a gift of a toy F-16 [Fighting Falcon] and the movie “Iron Eagle” on VHS. After I watched that, I was hooked.