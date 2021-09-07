'I never wanted to change my name': Richmond's Osama Eqbal says it's 'first gift' from his parents

Editor's note: For the past 20 years Osama Eqbal, a line manager at Chesterfield County Airport, has been mocked because he shares a first name with the former al-Qaida founder and mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, Osama bin Laden. However, Eqbal said he will never change his name because it is the first gift he ever received from his parents.
Here's Osama Eqbal's story, as told to Richmond Times-Dispatch staff writer Jess Nocera and staff photographer Shaban Athuman:
Twenty years ago on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I was getting ready to work at a cologne kiosk at the Virginia Center Commons mall. My mom called and said to turn the TV on. My dad told me not to go work. And if I did, to not say my name. I went to work and was fine.
When 9/11 happened, my family had only returned back to the United States from Pakistan about a year prior. I grew up in Pakistan, before moving to Connecticut when I was 5 years old, living there for about seven years. When I moved back to Pakistan when I was a little older, it allowed me to gain a grasp on my religion, my culture and my language.
At the time of 9/11, I was 18 years old, having only graduated from Godwin High School in Henrico County that June. I was grateful to be out of high school though, because my name would have been a source of many jokes.
I never wanted to change my name because it was the first gift I ever got from my mom. I was never a fan of changing my name. A lot of my friends did but the one thing that bothered me was what if people found out my name used to be Osama and I changed it. So, instead I rolled with the punches. If someone said bin Laden after I said my name, I would add a little humor to it and say “Been working,” or “Been drinking.” For years I approached the situation by making fun of it.
Around turning 30, I started to shut down the jokes. If I’m friendly with you, I say, “Everyone gets one bin Laden joke, don’t waste it.” But if I don’t know you, I immediately shut it down. I’m not playing those games.
I always tell people my name, unless I’m sketched out by the situation and so, I say my name is Sam or something.
Over the years the jokes about bin Laden have come and go. When he was killed they resurfaced and I’m wondering if they will again with the Taliban back in the picture.
I also wanted to become a pilot around the time of 9/11. When I was 5 years old I received a gift of a toy F-16 [Fighting Falcon] and the movie “Iron Eagle” on VHS. After I watched that, I was hooked.
Wanting to be a pilot since I was 5 years old, I finally got my pilot license this July. It took me a little over two years to earn it after I suffered from a heart attack in 2019. The heart attack is what pushed me to finally get my license.
While wanting to be a pilot basically my whole life, I ended up joining the restaurant business for about 15 years, worked at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in advertising and worked at the Hanover County airport twice, before getting my license.
When I started in the aviation world I started as a line guy and now I’m a line manager at the Chesterfield County airport. Being a line guy is the bottom of the barrel as far as airline personnel goes. We do everything that the pilots or the owners wouldn’t do.
With that being said, I am very, very happy to be where I am now at the Chesterfield County airport. I’m also working on my second license so I will be able to fly in clouds, fly further distances and during bad weather.
I don’t want my gripes to come anywhere close to those whose lives were lost or who lost loved ones on Sept. 11. Yes, I have to deal with my name a little bit now - and granted, being in the aviation community, that wasn’t fun. While he wasn’t on any of those planes, there’s still that connection.