'I shouldn't have to live like this': Gilpin Court family displaced by rodent infestation

Fountain said the housing authority had two work orders on file from Finley's apartment and closed both of them this week. RRHA maintenance staff patched holes the rodents had chewed through cinderblock walls in her apartment, and sought to plug openings in the ceiling through which the plumbing is routed and the mice have squeezed. The agency set traps, too.

Finley says she’s spent her own money trying to do the same before, to no avail. Traps have only stemmed the tide. As quickly as she has put them down, she’s had to replace them. And no matter what, the mice keep coming.

Their droppings are evident under her kitchen sink, and on the open shelving where she keeps her children’s snacks and canned goods. At night, she said she can hear the rodents skittering around in the attic of her building and the apartment’s walls.

Once homeless, Finley’s move to Gilpin two years ago was supposed to be a fresh start for her and her family. A former tenant who lived in the apartment warned her about the mice problem, she said. Not long after arriving, she spotted rodents, but decided not to say anything to management initially, out of fear that she would lose the apartment.