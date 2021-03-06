I spent the past year documenting how COVID devastated communities. As an immigrant and Latina, it took a toll.

Every day for almost a year, I’ve wondered if the next time I report an increase in COVID-19 deaths, one of them will include my parents. In Virginia, Latinos in their age range are twice as likely to die compared to other groups.
Throughout the state, Latinos had double the number of infections of white residents when accounting for population. Nationally, they bear triple the risk of being hospitalized.
I’ve stared at these statistics for more than 11 months: how Hispanic women had the most job losses. How immigrants faced the deepest cuts in the economic downturn. How nearly one in three Latinos know a family member or friend who’s gotten sick.
Then I thought about how many looked like me.
In some states, we lost entire generations. We lost our abuelitas. We lost a fabric of who we were.
I wrestled with how to understand that I was watching the decimation of my own people — how I don’t know if a normal can exist after this.
Right now, “normal” feels like living with grief and finding joy where we can.
But there was a point in this pandemic where at least once a week, I would reach out to a source who would tell me their friend got sick. Their family member or significant other was hospitalized. Some were planning funeral services. Almost all of them are Black, Latino or immigrants.
Nearly each time I call my parents, I’m told about someone new in our family who tested positive for the virus. Some were hospitalized. My parents’ friends have died.
When I told my mother I was writing this, and asked if she was comfortable with me including her, she immediately responded, “Claro.” Of course.
“People need to know how bad it is,” she said.
What has driven my reporting on the pandemic’s devastating toll is how this didn’t have to happen.
I’ve spent months documenting how national problems played out in Virginia and reporting the barriers to language accessibility in COVID information. I’ve detailed the plight of Black and Latino essential workers without sick leave or protective equipment struggling to quarantine and have written about the limited data collection on race and ethnicity that once meant Virginia went months without knowing the impact on Latinos and other people of color.
By August, six months in, Black and Latino residents in Richmond were 80% of the cases. In December, Black communities were being hospitalized with COVID-19 at more than five times the rate of white residents, a figure that outpaced the nation’s. Latinos in Richmond were double the hospitalizations of whites, according to health department data.
Meanwhile, the mental health toll among Black and Latino kids was worsening.
Three months later, Latinos are 3% of the city’s vaccinations. Black residents are barely a third. Statewide, more than half a million vaccinations do not have race and ethnicity recorded, an issue that also clouded case counts and testing efforts a year ago.
Reporting on this hasn’t gotten easier. There’ve been weeks when I’ve cried at least once a day and wished I could do more. I wished more people cared about fighting for our communities. Or showing up and listening. Or making people feel safe with us.
This conflicts with a common phrase in the journalism industry that says “don’t insert yourself into the story.” I, as a Latina, do not have the privilege of doing that in a pandemic that’s killing us. Black, Indigenous and Asian reporters don’t, either.
Especially not when hundreds of unprintable racist and xenophobic emails fill our inboxes telling us that Black, Latino and immigrant communities — the people on the front lines making their food, taking care of people dying in hospitals, cleaning their buildings — deserve this.
They willfully choose to ignore the realities of communities that don’t have the option of looking away — of residents who were pushed into neighborhoods with limited access to medical care, food and transportation. Of centuries-long disparities in a health care system that’s resulted in white Virginians being 13 times more likely to be vaccinated than Latinos.
In response to articles about the disparities, others enjoy telling me how they don’t wear masks or how they don’t know anyone who’s gotten sick so I must be making up data.
I’ve agonized over how lucky that is, then wonder if they think people like my parents are disposable. I only hope they don’t frequent the same grocery stores or gas stations as them.
I’m learning to make peace with how that might not change, but keep trying because I’m a Venezuelan immigrant who was an English Language Learner.
I grew up translating for my parents as they learned English alongside me. My mother fought so I wouldn’t fall behind in school. We didn’t have internet access or a computer. I once shared a room with my brother in a small two-bedroom town house where social distancing would have been difficult.
If this past year had occurred over a decade ago, my dad would be an essential worker as a grocery store clerk who stacks produce at Publix. And I would have wanted to protect him, like I still do, every day.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo