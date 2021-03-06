I spent the past year documenting how COVID devastated communities. As an immigrant and Latina, it took a toll.

I wrestled with how to understand that I was watching the decimation of my own people — how I don’t know if a normal can exist after this.

Right now, “normal” feels like living with grief and finding joy where we can.

But there was a point in this pandemic where at least once a week, I would reach out to a source who would tell me their friend got sick. Their family member or significant other was hospitalized. Some were planning funeral services. Almost all of them are Black, Latino or immigrants.

Nearly each time I call my parents, I’m told about someone new in our family who tested positive for the virus. Some were hospitalized. My parents’ friends have died.

When I told my mother I was writing this, and asked if she was comfortable with me including her, she immediately responded, “Claro.” Of course.

“People need to know how bad it is,” she said.

What has driven my reporting on the pandemic’s devastating toll is how this didn’t have to happen.