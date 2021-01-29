'I think it's something that needs to be done': Richmond Electoral Board to consider ousting city's voter registrar on Monday

A notice from the Richmond Electoral Board prompted the city's top election official to send a plea to hundreds of people Thursday night, alerting them that she is in danger of losing her job.

Jim Nachman, the board's chairman, said in an interview Friday that he expects it will vote to remove General Registrar J. Kirk Showalter from office Monday.

"It's regrettable, but I think it's something that needs to be done," he said.

In a phone interview Friday, Showalter said Nachman sent notice of the board's intention to seek her removal last Saturday. She said they did not provide an explanation.

"There have been some ugly rumors about the operations in my office and suggestions of things mishandled during this past election," she said in the email to hundreds of election officials and volunteers Thursday. "I can only say that the allegations are either fabrications or distortions. I know that I -- and all the wonderful people that helped make it happen -- did a good job under trying circumstances.

"I hope that the Board will also come to that conclusion and allow me to continue to serve the citizens of our city as I have done for the past 25 years."