'I Want My MTV': a Q&A on the legacy of music, video and culture

As album-oriented rock (AOR) gained popularity in the 1970s, MTV’s founders had the idea to put rock videos into a 24-hour rotation on a cable station.

As MTV developed, what were early signs of how video was influencing the music industry?

The most obvious change was the growing importance of an artist’s look. This included more than physique and fashion: It touched on the spectacle of performance, editing, special effects, sets, choreography and more.

Older-style promotional videos that simply captured live performances without telling a story about the song or performer became largely passé, even as many musicians – especially rock artists – hated having a camera in their faces.

But this medium opened up a space for women, Black, LBGTQ+ and other marginalized artists to gain access to larger audiences in ways that the traditional practices of the music industry did not allow.

Many of the artists we know best today, including Prince and Madonna, did not and could not achieve fame until MTV gave them a venue for their unique audio-visual performances.

That diversity wasn't a given, was it?