'I was expecting it to pass': Urban One casino fails despite being heavily favored by voters in South Richmond

Precinct vote counts and census data shows that Richmond was divided sharply along racial lines. Every precinct with a majority white population received more votes against the casino than for it. Across those precincts, two out of three voters rejected the casino.

(According to the Richmond registrar's office 26,000 of the 77,000 votes counted were sent by mail or cast before Election Day, meaning that one-third of all votes were reported without a specific corresponding precinct.)

Every precinct in the predominately Black and Latino 8th and 9th districts, closest to where the project would have risen, strongly supported it, according to the city vote count. White and gentrifying neighborhoods in the West End, Northside, East End and downtown strongly opposed it, or were split.

“It had a lot of support, but unfortunately as you can see with the lines, you can see who didn’t support it,” said James “JJ” Minor, president of the Richmond chapter of the NAACP and a paid volunteer organizer for Urban One's pro-casino campaign. “All I can say is welcome to old Richmond."

Just before midnight Tuesday, two grassroots organizations that campaigned against the casino, raising about one-tenth of what the pro-casino campaign spent, declared victory.