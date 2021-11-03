'I was expecting it to pass': Urban One casino fails despite being heavily favored by voters in South Richmond

The One Casino and Resort was billed as a plan to build the nation's first Black-owned casino and uplift South Richmond. On Tuesday, voters in the city's majority white precincts scuttled those plans, voting 2-to-1 against the project that fell short by about 1,800 votes even as voters closest to the planned site voted overwhelmingly for it.
After spending $2 million campaigning for the project, Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins announced Wednesday morning that his company would “accept the will” of the 51% majority who rejected the casino resort project that his company said would create $50 million in annual tax revenue for the city.
”We ran a robust campaign and strongly believe this is a huge missed opportunity for Richmond residents to have a tourist attraction that would have provided the financial resources to improve schools and roads as well as enrich the lives of its citizens,” Liggins said.
Black political and civic leaders who supported the project often highlighted Black entrepreneurship, the creation of 1,500 jobs and new tax revenue as a major development opportunity for both the city and its economically depressed south side, particularly along the Richmond Highway corridor.
A grassroots coalition of opponents, however, feared that the casino’s operators would exploit poor and Black area residents, worsening poverty and despair.
Precinct vote counts and census data shows that Richmond was divided sharply along racial lines. Every precinct with a majority white population received more votes against the casino than for it. Across those precincts, two out of three voters rejected the casino.
(According to the Richmond registrar's office 26,000 of the 77,000 votes counted were sent by mail or cast before Election Day, meaning that one-third of all votes were reported without a specific corresponding precinct.)
Every precinct in the predominately Black and Latino 8th and 9th districts, closest to where the project would have risen, strongly supported it, according to the city vote count. White and gentrifying neighborhoods in the West End, Northside, East End and downtown strongly opposed it, or were split.
“It had a lot of support, but unfortunately as you can see with the lines, you can see who didn’t support it,” said James “JJ” Minor, president of the Richmond chapter of the NAACP and a paid volunteer organizer for Urban One's pro-casino campaign. “All I can say is welcome to old Richmond."
Just before midnight Tuesday, two grassroots organizations that campaigned against the casino, raising about one-tenth of what the pro-casino campaign spent, declared victory.
“We proved that an organized grassroots [campaign] can defeat moneyed interests,” said Quinton Robbins, political director of the activist group Richmond for All and organizer of the group’s anti-casino campaign. “We believe in knocking on doors and talking to our neighbors. That’s what made the difference.”
Paul Goldman, a longtime Democratic strategist and director of Vote No on RVA Casino, a political committee that collaborated with Richmond for All, said the result was a surprise after one of his group's own polls recently showed the casino prevailing by a 3-2 margin.
“The people have spoken,” Goldman said. “We decided to try an all-digital advertising strategy in a modern day David vs. Goliath story. We appealed to the conscience of our city. I am proud to have been part of such an amazing upset.”
The project’s defeat came as a shock for many others, as the casino campaign flooded Richmond with election mail and media advertisements underscoring the projected tax revenue benefits and development plans that included a 250-room luxury hotel and 3,000-seat theater.
Celebrities such as Jamie Foxx and Missy Elliott cut videos encouraging people to vote for the One Casino and Resort. Gov. Ralph Northam and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe – who lost statewide Tuesday – also endorsed the project. So did the Rev. Al Sharpton, legacy civil rights groups such as the Richmond NAACP branch, and all but one Richmond City Council member.
“It seemed like there was no way it could happen. And it did,” Randolph Macon College politics professor Richard Meagher said of the casino project’s defeat. “It’s a victory for grassroots forces against corporate power. There’s no way you can say otherwise.”
Jonathan Davis, president of the Richmond Crusade for Voters Inc., a voter advocacy and civil rights group that endorsed the casino project, said the result blindsided him.
“I was disappointed in the fact that it failed here in the city of Richmond, and to be honest a little bit surprised,” Davis said. “I just thought we’d be a little more progressive minded in accepting this opportunity for the city of Richmond. … Most people I spoke to were in favor of the casino. Going into the election, I was expecting it to pass.”
Ravi Perry, chair of Howard University's political science department and former Virginia Commonwealth University professor, said he was not surprised by the referendum result.
Perry said other cities across the country have struggled to pass casino referendums, fighting headwinds from social conservatives opposed to gambling for moral reasons. He said Black and white conservative-minded voters and progressive activists who opposed the project may have tilted the result in what ended as a tightly contested race.
"Referendums are usually are not often necessarily as close as this was," Perry said. "It wasn't a major repudiation."
Perry also noted that the enthusiasm for statewide Republican candidates who won in Tuesday's election may have also impacted the result of the casino referendum.
The city sought voter approval for the casino project under a new state law passed by the General Assembly last year.
Richmond's vote is a stark contrast to ballot measures taken last year in four other Virginia cities (Danville, Bristol, Norfolk and Portsmouth), where voters approved of casinos with majorities of 65% or greater.
“From the beginning, we said the people would decide. They have spoken, and we must respect their decision," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said Wednesday in a news release.
“While I believe this was a $565 million opportunity lost to create well-paying jobs, expand opportunity, keep taxes low and increase revenue to meet the needs of our growing city, I am proud of the transparent and public process we went through to listen to our residents and put this opportunity before our voters.”
A panel of city officials evaluated six casino development proposals before selecting the plan Urban One submitted in partnership with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based company that owns and operates Colonial Downs and Rosie’s gaming emporiums across Virginia.
The Richmond City Council then voted in June to hold the referendum. Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, who represents the city’s 2nd District, where most voters opposed the casino, was the only member to vote against it. Jordan, however, did not speak publicly about her opposition to it afterward.
All other council members endorsed the project, but 8th District City Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents the area where the project would have been located, said Wednesday that she felt her colleagues could have done more to promote the project in their communities. She also vented about business leaders, activists and political leaders, including U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who opposed the project or publicly announced a vote against it.
"It took away from the poorest of the poor who I represent in my a majority Black and brown district," Trammell said. "Are you happy?"
Trammell added that she thinks some people may have voted against the casino project to spite Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney after he forced out the city police chief and ordered the removal of Confederate statues from Monument Avenue last year amid a national protest movement against racism and police brutality.
Two predominantly white City Council districts where other casinos projects had been proposed were the most strongly opposed to the casino on Tuesday. In the 1st and 2nd Districts, voters rejected the casino in South Richmond by a 2-to-1 margin. Precincts in the Northside 3rd District were about evenly split on the ballot measure. All three districts were around a proposed casino at the Movieland property on Arthur Ashe Boulevard that saw massive opposition from nearby residents.
Questions abounded last spring about how residents in those areas would ultimately vote in the referendum if the city selected the One Casino project, as anonymously distributed flyers in those neighborhoods exhorted residents: "Tell them to build it over there." Many people assumed the message referred to the One Casino project site in a predominately Black section of Richmond, leading to complaints of racism and hypocrisy against the area's residents.
Neighborhoods in the city's 4th District, where another casino had been proposed off Forest Hill Avenue near the Powhite and Chippenham parkways also cried foul and protested those casino development plans. Only one precinct there voted in favor the One Casino.
Mark Hubbard, a spokesman for the One Casino project, on Wednesday declined to say whether Urban One would pursue another referendum or plans for a casino elsewhere in the region.
