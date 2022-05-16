'I was here longer than the Dooleys': Peggy Singlemann is retiring after almost 40 years of shaping Maymont's gardens

When Peggy Singlemann started her career at Maymont as a horticulturalist in 1984, her makeshift office was located in a 100-year-old chicken coop, without an indoor bathroom or reliable heat.

Now, she will be leaving an almost 40-year career tending and caring for Maymont from a Mediterranean-style mansion at 1000 Westover Road that she helped transform, thanks to a $5 million project, into the permanent offices for the Maymont Foundation.

It feels like a suitable metaphor for her time at Maymont. In her 38 years there, Singlemann has helped design and plant many of its most notable gardens, including the formal Italian Garden, the Japanese Garden and Marie’s Butterfly Trail.

But Maymont didn’t look like it does now when she walked in on her first day in 1984.

“It looked pretty bad, I’ll be honest with you,” Singlemann said.

Maymont began as a private estate owned by the Dooley family in the late 1890s with a mansion and 100 acres that was donated to the city of Richmond as a public space upon Sallie May Dooley’s death in 1925. Over the years, however, it became clear the job was too big for the city, and the Maymont Foundation took over in 1975.

“The city didn’t have the resources to take care of it,” Singlemann said. “The garden was — how can I say it nicely — in a unique shape in the ’70s.”

At the time, the staff was small and scrappy, and the grounds were overrun with invasive plants and ivy. Singlemann scoured the archives for historic photographs and documents to see what Maymont looked like during the Dooleys’ time.

“These are Mrs. Dooley’s peonies,” said Singlemann, pointing to the lush pink peonies and purple iris around the mansion. “I’ve had the joy of finding her peonies and iris in two remote areas covered in poison ivy. I was piecing together old newspaper articles and going, ‘Wow, those are her peonies.’ There they were in a 1934 topography map. And there they were cited in a newspaper article in 1932.”

Singlemann propagated the iris, and now period iris from the Dooley family can be found all the way down to the gazebo near the Italian Garden.

“Since the mid-’90s we’ve been on a program to eliminate invasive plants at Maymont,” Singlemann said. “We are 85% there. It’s been a labor [of love]. To have people working on it, peeling back the ivy and the poison ivy and the wisteria. Now, you don’t see ivy growing on trees [at Maymont]. It’s because of 20 years of work.”

Singlemann built a volunteer corps at Maymont, starting with one volunteer and working up to a team of 30 at its height, now down to 20 after the pandemic.

“Maymont is in need of more hands and more volunteers,” Singlemann said. “It’s a collective effort.”

She talked about how she taught a group of college students how to remove English ivy by pushing a flat shovel underneath it “and rolling it up like a carpet and down the hill. We had so much fun clearing the ivy. After we cleared it, the native plants came back.”

“From the beginning of her tenure, Peggy worked hard, worked smart and built a strong volunteer corps that helped produce wonders under her expert guidance throughout Maymont’s 100 acres,” said Dale Wheary, the former director of historical collections and programs at Maymont. “Her determination and care have elevated Maymont to be one of the best public gardens in Virginia and one of the most important historic estate landscapes on the East Coast.”

Almost every garden and every space at Maymont has been touched by Singlemann’s hands.

“I cut my teeth on the Japanese Garden,” she said.

Singlemann worked with Barry Starke, whom she credits as the main designer of the Japanese Garden after the Dooleys.

“This is Mrs. Dooley’s garden,” said Singlemann, pointing to the bridge and the waterfall. “She would take her tea out here.”

But under Starke’s direction, the Japanese Garden expanded to more than six acres, including the reshaped pond with the stepping stones.

“The Dooleys did some, Barry did some, I did some. It’s an evolution, like any garden,” Singlemann said. “This didn’t happen overnight.”

“These projects take years of dedication,” she added.

Singlemann pointed to the cypress trees she planted in the Japanese Garden. She said cypress trees need a lot of water to get started.

“I can’t tell you how many Sundays I came and watered the plants and trees. How many kids’ parties I missed. Because I wanted the organization to succeed and I wanted others to be able to enjoy it,” she said.

In the Italian Garden, Singlemann helped plant 4,000 daffodils that create a lush yellow carpet in the spring. She used to plant thousands of tulips, but deer have become a problem at Maymont and Singlemann had to start looking for plants the deer couldn’t eat, like daffodils.

“Peggy has been a major driving force behind the ... restoration of this magnificent 100-acre estate,” said Parke Richeson, Maymont’s executive director, in a statement.

Singlemann said she decided now is the time to retire. Her husband works for the state and will be retiring, too. They’re ready to travel and start a new chapter. She will keep hosting the gardening show “Virginia Home Grown” on WCVE-TV.

Of Maymont, Singlemann said: “I was here longer than the Dooleys. I’ve touched just about every part of it.

“I’ve been part of an awesome team that has made a huge difference. Maymont is open for everyone. Everyone is welcome here. It’s free. There is no barrier for anyone. If you can get here, you can come here. And I love it on the weekends, the number of languages that are spoken here at Maymont.

“People come here, they feel safe here. They let their kids run down the hills. It’s clean, it’s beautiful, it’s an excellent legacy.”

During her time, Singlemann oversaw major building and renovation projects, including the renovation of the Robins Nature Center in 2019 and turning the 1000 Westover home into an office and event space for Maymont.

She also helped design and launch events like Herbs Galore and Garden Glow to help raise funds for Maymont.

“A garden is never finished,” Singlemann said. “I’m leaving Maymont in really good condition. It’s time for the next generation. See what they do with it.”