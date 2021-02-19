Ice storm caused midday spike in power outages for Richmond region

It could have been worse.

The most recent winter storm exited the area Friday, giving way to clearing skies and above-freezing temperatures, as crews worked to restore electricity to thousands who experienced power outages.

At the peak around noon on Friday, about 14,000 customers were without power in Dominion Energy’s central region, which includes Richmond, Tri-Cities and parts of Southside Virginia. The city of Richmond were particularly hard-hit because of ice weighing down tree limbs and power lines, a Dominion spokeswoman said.

By 6 p.m., only 1,318 customers remained without power in Richmond and Tri-Cities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Additional outages and safety hazards may occur as ice melts and tree limbs snap back into place,” said Dominion spokeswoman Samantha Moore “We encourage customers to remain vigilant about downed power lines and to report them to us at 1-866-DOM-HELP.”

There were reports early Friday of trees down on Powhite Parkway near Courthouse Road, as well as trees blocking lanes on Route 288 in Chesterfield. However, after a busy day of weather-related traffic crashes on Thursday, Virginia State Police reported a “normal” Friday.