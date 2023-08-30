Idalia, now classified as a tropical storm, will make its closest approach to Virginia on Thursday, but away from the coastline, the impacts will hardly be noticeable.

The center of the storm turns east and exits off of the southern North Carolina coast on Thursday afternoon, allowing only clouds and a few renegade showers to wander into Richmond around the far north of the storm’s circulation during the morning.

Wind direction around large storms, whether tropical or non-tropical, is counter-clockwise, so winds in Richmond will be from the north on Thursday. Those winds will not be much stronger than 20 mph in Richmond, but they will be enough to draw in some cooler and less humid air for Friday and the start of the Labor Day Weekend.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks sunny and dry. Humidity will creep upward on Sunday and Monday, but it will stay far below the stifling levels that are still common on the last vacation weekend of the summer.

Afternoon temperatures will hold in the middle 80s Saturday, nudge to around 90 on Sunday, then jump to the middle 90s for Labor Day and Tuesday.

Despite the Idalia’s intense rain and strong onshore winds from the Outer Banks to the Grand Strand, most beachgoers will be okay this weekend, as all three days of the holiday weekend look sunny and seasonably warm across the beaches of the Carolinas.

Winds will remain gusty on Friday from the Virginia Capes to Myrtle Beach, and there will still be some coastal overwash in spots, but Idalia will be far from the coast on Friday afternoon. By Saturday, the winds will ease further, although rough surf and rip currents will still come ashore for one more day before the waves begin to settle down.

In fact, there is no suggestion of rain at any point over the next seven days, whether that be at the beaches or in Richmond. A slow moving bubble of warm air through a deep level of the atmosphere will migrate overhead during that time and will be responsible for the hotter air that moves in early next week. Looking a bit further ahead, that pattern may well hold into the second full week of September, meaning temperatures above normal and rainfall much below normal through the middle of the month.

Despite the rain from earlier this week, more is needed. Richmond continues to teeter close to a drought, but according to the Virginia DEQ, a legitimate drought has been underway in Shenandoah Valley for a couple of weeks, where groundwater and streamflow are in the lowest 5 percent of all observed historical records. And drought is growing in other parts of the state, as the Lower Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and Northern Virginia are also drying out quickly.

As the monthly weather book closes on Richmond, the three-month period from June through August will finish only a fraction of a degree hotter than normal. But it will also finish significantly drier than normal.

Since June 1, Richmond has had 11.54 inches of rain, about 85 percent of normal during that period. But the irregularity of summer rainfall patterns means that some parts of metro Richmond have done better than others, as Midlothian and Brandermill have received more than 15 inches while Short Pump and Ashland are closer to 10 inches.

Looking toward the tropics for additional rain, there appears to be no system with eyes on the United States for the next week to ten days. There is potential for new storm development in the week that follows, coinciding with the climatological peak of the hurricane season in the middle of September.

But the basic idea for the next two weeks is pretty straightforward for Richmond: warm and dry.