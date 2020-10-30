'If someone has a smile, then my job is done': For a COVID cleaner at Hanover County, positivity is key

What makes it all worth it, Jewell said, is keeping people safe. Without the cleanings, he said the public wouldn't be able to come speak at the meetings.

“As of right now, no one knows what it is,” Jewell said. “Everybody has an idea what it is, you know, so I just refer to it as a boxer -- a blind boxer fighting. He's swinging at his opponent, but he doesn't know where he is or what he is. And that's what we are dealing with today. So because of that, we have to be very cautious of it.”

Most days, between meetings, Jewell walks the 126.47-acre Hanover County government complex as he goes about his day-to-day business. Some people drive, Jewell said, but to him it doesn’t make much sense. This way, Jewell gets his cardio in. He said he averages about 14,000 steps a shift. It was a good replacement for the gym when COVID closed them down.

As he walks in his familiar garb one afternoon -- dark jeans, a mask that reads "Know Love No Hate," the name of the organization he runs concerts through, and his dark red polo, Jewell stops and says hello to other county employees.

They joke on each other, namely that Jewell's white mask with blue font is on upside down. He says hello to a woman walking and points a couple toward ballot boxes as they drive the complex looking for where to do it.