'If someone has a smile, then my job is done': For a COVID cleaner at Hanover County, positivity is key

In a maroon, work-branded polo, Richmond native Eric Jewell stands at the ready with a cloth in hand at most Hanover County government meetings.
In his 51 years, Jewell has seen it all.
He's walked the grounds of the Pentagon in the days after 9/11 as a part of a cleanup team, followed in by the military and tanks to look for anything that was a biohazard. He studied in France as a high schooler - and moved there for about a month, where he spent time visiting the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles, and fielding questions from the French about his preference for Levi's and Kool & the Gang. And at home in Richmond, he's mentored boys in the juvenile justice system, teaching them the lessons he learned from his father.
But nowadays, since March, Jewell can be found in Hanover County.
He's there on behalf of Brooks & Brooks Services, Inc., a Maryland-based company contracted by Hanover for COVID-19 cleanings. His job is to do deep cleanings using CDC-approved products to kill the virus on contact. He also educates others on how to keep themselves safe.
He's become a familiar sight in Hanover at twice monthly Board of Supervisors meetings. At 6'6'', it’s hard to miss him among a crowd, even over the live stream video. But mostly, people might notice the lull he occasionally causes as whoever’s next to speak waits for him to finish wiping.
Cleaning the lectern is a quick process, and Jewell is thorough.
He wipes down the middle, the sides, both microphones before returning to his chair at Board of Supervisors meetings. He might say a few words to the person hanging back waiting for him to finish. Other times he might remind someone to grab something they left, like a water bottle, before he gets up to do his job. Not only does the 51-year-old project manager with the company do the lectern at the Board of Supervisors meetings, but he was asked to do the School Board meetings about one Tuesday evening a month and planning meetings, too. Other job responsibilities include conducting trainings, and managing a team of other cleaners.
But sitting in the chair waiting gives him time to think. Jewell might check his email to make sure his Brooks & Brooks team doesn't need him. He'll wonder what's going through the minds of the people who get up to speak and wonder how board members remain neutral.
Mostly, he thinks of how he can't wait to get out of there to go run a mile-and-a-half through his Chesterfield neighborhood with his husky, Mocha.
As a Black man, he's disproportionately at risk for getting sick and dying from COVID-19, according to the CDC. Jewell has seen the studies, but he doesn't think about it that much. He questions it, he said. His concern doesn't strictly lay with his race, but rather just the knowledge that everyone is living through a pandemic.
What makes it all worth it, Jewell said, is keeping people safe. Without the cleanings, he said the public wouldn't be able to come speak at the meetings.
“As of right now, no one knows what it is,” Jewell said. “Everybody has an idea what it is, you know, so I just refer to it as a boxer -- a blind boxer fighting. He's swinging at his opponent, but he doesn't know where he is or what he is. And that's what we are dealing with today. So because of that, we have to be very cautious of it.”
Most days, between meetings, Jewell walks the 126.47-acre Hanover County government complex as he goes about his day-to-day business. Some people drive, Jewell said, but to him it doesn’t make much sense. This way, Jewell gets his cardio in. He said he averages about 14,000 steps a shift. It was a good replacement for the gym when COVID closed them down.
As he walks in his familiar garb one afternoon -- dark jeans, a mask that reads "Know Love No Hate," the name of the organization he runs concerts through, and his dark red polo, Jewell stops and says hello to other county employees.
They joke on each other, namely that Jewell's white mask with blue font is on upside down. He says hello to a woman walking and points a couple toward ballot boxes as they drive the complex looking for where to do it.
It doesn’t matter who it is, Jewell said. He’ll talk to them.
“If someone has a smile, then my job is done by the end of the day,” Jewell said. “Especially with all the negativity that we have going on now.”
Before the job in Hanover, Jewell worked for a company called Kleane Kare that does construction clean up and high-rise window cleanings. Before that, he cleaned crime scenes. His rule was that he didn’t do any scene where someone he knew or a child was involved. At the end of the process, the family affected got a card from him. In the job, he said he learned empathy.
He's also a music-lover who can play clarinet, trombone, tuba, saxophone and percussion. His family was always music-oriented, he said, and he first learned to play clarinet on his mother's, which is still around to this day. Jewell grew up near Maymont near Texas Beach. Eventually, his dad moved he and his two brothers to Goochland County in the early 1980s for a change of pace. His father taught he and his siblings to not see color and to treat people as people.
“Eric liked helping others, you know,” said his brother, Chris Jewell, 48. “I think it's just part of his makeup, you know, that he can see things differently. It's his point of view.”
His positivity shines particularly with the Board of Supervisors. W. Canova Peterson, the board’s chairman, said it’s hard not to find joy being around Jewell.
If you ask Jewell, that’s what he wants to be known for -- and love.
“I'm not perfect,” Jewell said. “That means I have to try to always try to see how can I improve myself as well as I go along in life's journey.”
