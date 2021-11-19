'I'm getting fed up': With repairs ongoing, residents still barred from returning to Grace Place Apartments in downtown Richmond

Almost a month after city inspectors initially shuttered a downtown high rise, residents of the apartment building are still barred from returning home.

The Grace Place Apartments, at 205 N. 4th St., have undergone a series of repairs in recent weeks to fix critical safety issues, said Amy Vu, a spokeswoman for the Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services. However, as of Friday afternoon, the building’s faulty elevators had not passed an inspection, a prerequisite for residents to move back in. The delay has meant longer motel stays and more frustration for 42 households displaced last month. They were given only a few hours to pack at the time.

One, Jesse Williams, said he is without medical supplies he needs. They are stuck in his eighth-floor apartment with the rest of his possessions. He has returned to the building several times over the last month, and said he asked staff to bring the items down. They have refused, he said.

“It ain’t fair to me. I don’t care how you look at it,” Williams said. “I’m getting fed up.”

Stanley Thompson, the building’s manager, did not return calls seeking comment Friday. Calls to Thompson and the building's leasing office have not been returned since the building's closure.