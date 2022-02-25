Impasse over rebuilding George Wythe highlights Richmond's deteriorating school buildings

Demario Lonzer could have left George Wythe High School when his family moved to Richmond's Northside last summer. He wanted to stay, though, and now wakes up at 6 a.m. to catch a GRTC bus to a school that government officials say is in dire need of a rebuild more than 60 years after it opened.

Lonzer, 18, said he loves the school and its community in Southside, even if there are holes in the ceiling and buckets in the hallway collecting water from leaky pipes.

"They should have built a new school awhile ago," he said. "I know I probably won’t be here once a new one is built, but I just want kids in the future to have a better school."

The need to rebuild Wythe, which serves a largely Black and Latino student body, has been a top concern for Richmonders for years. Mayor Levar Stoney has touted repairing the deteriorating Southside school, which was originally built in 1960, as a key priority for several years, but the project has been delayed due to rising school construction costs and political debates over management, how big a new school should be and other competing priorities.

While the school has been repeatedly highlighted in local news reports and political campaigns, dozens more local schools that are generations old are also in need of replacement or repair, prompting Virginia lawmakers to look for ways to raise the money to modernize school facilities in Richmond and throughout the state.

The fact that rebuilding Wythe remains at an impasse five years after the Richmond School Board approved a $225 million facilities plan serves as a reminder that the board, which voted 5-4 last year to take over all aspects of new school construction from Stoney's administration, faces an ever-worsening crisis of aging school buildings in the city — an issue compounded by the three-alarm fire that broke out at William Fox Elementary School two weeks ago.

More than 40% of the city’s school buildings have not had a major renovation in at least 50 years, according to the Commission on School Construction and Modernization, a panel established in 2020 by the General Assembly to assess the needs of local school divisions across the state and provide funding recommendations to the governor and the legislature.

That group does not include either Fox or Wythe, but it does include 10 school buildings — Open High, Bellevue Elementary, Summer Hill Preschool Center, Albert Hill Middle, Binford Middle, Barack Obama Elementary, Patrick Henry Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, Thomas Jefferson High and the Adult Career Development Center — that the commission says have not undergone significant renovations in at least 90 years, a threshold only shared by just two other Virginia schools: Fairview Elementary in Galax and Madison Alternative Center in Norfolk.

"It's really important to remember that this is not just an issue for Fox or the Fan District. George Wythe has been having issues and needing a new school for long time," said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, the chair of the school modernization commission and a Fox parent. "The city is near its debt capacity. They are struggling to meet their maintenance, construction and renovation needs. We've got to provide more tools at the state level."

The problem of how to pay for school rebuilding is not exclusive to Richmond; there are nearly 180 Virginia schools, across 40 localities, that have not been renovated in at least half a century. The total replacement value of those schools: $2.7 billion.

The cost of rebuilding all schools older than 50 years old is at least $24.8 billion. (The commission only compiles replacement cost for schools built in 1970 or before, so replacement values for some of the schools were not available.)

If they aren't replaced soon, the risk of buildings catching fire and health complications from moldy facilities or failing HVAC systems could make student learning harder and, at worst, endanger lives.

McClellan said she and other lawmakers have known for more than a decade that new comprehensive funding strategies are needed, and that the condition of old schools around the state have worsened as the General Assembly has taken only small steps to help localities replace and renovate schools. "It's growing because we keep putting it off," she said.

But those looking for answers from the General Assembly have not found them yet.

Several House bills that would let localities increase their sales tax by 1% to fund school construction projects, subject to a local referendum, were knocked down by a Republican-led subcommittee. A Senate version of the bill proposed by McClellan passed the Senate, but was struck down by a House committee Friday.

Other legislative and budget proposals that she and lawmakers support to guide money for local school construction projects are still up for consideration.

Both chambers have acknowledged the need to address deteriorating school facilities in their budget proposals. The Republican-led House has included a loan rebate program in its proposal that could create up to $2 billion for school modernization and replacement, while the majority-Democratic Senate has endorsed former Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to use $500 million of state general funds for school construction.

To replace all 22 of Richmond's oldest school buildings would cost more than $400 million, according to the commission. But while that figure is mostly theoretical — only Wythe and Woodville Elementary, both of which were last renovated in the 1980s, were named as rebuilding priorities in a facilities plan the school division initially approved in 2017 — it highlights the scope of the financial and logistical burdens facing a school board that has added overseeing construction projects to its purview.

The Wythe and Woodville projects would cost more than $90 million, according to the commission, a significant sum even after Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras said Tuesday that the school division's insurance carrier would cover the cost of replacing Fox.

Cost concerns are especially sensitive given that other projects in Phase I of the board's facilities plan ran over cost estimates — the plan called for five new schools, but the city only built three. And earlier this month, a Richmond City Council committee once again delayed discussion of whether to sign off on transferring $7.3 million to the school board to start designing a new Wythe.

The ongoing dispute over Wythe in recent months has widened to include arguments about the proposed size of the school. The majority of School Board members say they want a smaller facility for up to 1,600 students. Stoney, Kamras and their allies, however, say that it would likely open over capacity in that case, and that they should stick with previous plans for a building that accommodates 2,000 students.

In a School Board meeting Tuesday, several parents called on the School Board to compromise, particularly in light of the fire at Fox and new state budget proposals that could cut funding for Richmond schools by $5 million to $20 million.

"You're fighting over table scraps," Becca DuVal, a Fox parent, told the School Board in a public meeting Tuesday. "I urge you to use the resources of the city to expedite projects like Wythe and Fox."

Money is not the only factor at issue. The School Board's decision to seize control of construction — in part due to frustration with the cost of recent school building projects and the Stoney administration's handling of them — came as the city was prepared to issue a request for proposals for the Wythe project.

Some School Board members have said Stoney allowed costs for recent schools building project to rise far too high, but administration officials in recent weeks have noted that Virginia Department of Education data shows that neighboring Henrico County paid similar or slightly higher per square foot costs for its two newest high schools.

In any case, the School Board intervention reset the clock on the Wythe building process, pushing back the estimated completion timeframe from fall 2024 to fall 2027.

