In 2021, the South of the James Farmers Market will return to Forest Hill - on Thursday nights. Saturdays will be for Byran Park

The Saturday South of the James Farmers Market’s temporary move to North Side is now permanent, organizers announced this week, but South Richmonders will still be able to get their market fix in Forest Hill come spring.
This spring, when it opens for its 14th year, the popular farmers market that started in Forest Hill Park will have two locations on two days, and operate under two names: South of the James Farmers Market, which will take place Thursday evenings in its original location in Forest Hill; and a Saturday morning market in its pandemic location, Richmond’s Bryan Park in North Side, with a name that hasn’t yet been announced.
Both locations will be operated by Karen Grisevich, founder of GrowRVA and who, along with former 4th District City Councilwoman Kathy C. Graziano, launched the South of the James Farmers Market in 2008 in Forest Hill Park.
“2021 is about moving forward sustainably, creating multiple financial opportunities for the small businesses we represent, and hopefully bringing back a true sense of market community in RVA,” Grisevich wrote in an email Wednesday.
The market, which typically sees thousands of visitors on a normal Saturday, transformed itself into a drive-thru operation at the start of the coronavirus outbreak and the state’s stay-at-home order.
But in May, after seeing 815 cars over two hours, the market was told to move to a larger location because of health and safety concerns in the Forest Hill Park neighborhood.
At the time, Grisevich said the move was “due to tremendous pressure put on [Richmond] Parks and Recreation and the Mayor’s office, by the Forest Hill Neighborhood Association president, Whit Clements, and Fourth District Councilwoman Kristen Larson.”
Larson did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday and Clements did not respond to questions by press time.
“Ultimately, the decision was made by Parks & Rec to move the Farmers Market up to Bryan Park,” Larson said at the time. She emphasized then that the move was temporary.
“There is no intent to change the location of the Farmers Market permanently,” Larson said. “The neighborhood, myself, GrowRVA and Parks and Recreation have all been working in collaboration for the last several years to come up with a Memorandum of Understanding, so that we’re all working together on parking issues, etc. ... on this farmers market that the community loves.”
In the spring, posts and comments on social media pages for the surrounding neighborhood groups suggested that the concerns were due to vehicular traffic and crowds on neighborhood streets, an issue that predated COVID-19.
So in 2021, there will be two markets and, come May, Thursday nights will be filled with food trucks and vendors at Forest Hill Park and the market will maintain its Saturday hours at Byran Park in North Side.
At Forest Hill, the market hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. weekly on Thursdays from May through October and in Byran Park it will run May to October from 8 a.m. to noon.
Bo Williams, a Forest Hill resident for the past 18 years, has been a supporter of the market since the inception.
One summer, early on in the farmers market’s days, Williams sold snow cones.
Williams, who is a member of the Forest Hill Neighborhood Association, loves everything about the South of the James from the people, to the locally grown food, the food trucks, the live music and more.
“It is one of the great things about our neighborhood. ... It’s kind of like a party, when it was a different time you could stop and talk with your neighbors,” Williams said.
Williams and some of his neighbors are planning on walking over to the market for dinner the first night it opens in May.