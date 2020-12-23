In 2021, the South of the James Farmers Market will return to Forest Hill - on Thursday nights. Saturdays will be for Byran Park

The Saturday South of the James Farmers Market’s temporary move to North Side is now permanent, organizers announced this week, but South Richmonders will still be able to get their market fix in Forest Hill come spring.

This spring, when it opens for its 14th year, the popular farmers market that started in Forest Hill Park will have two locations on two days, and operate under two names: South of the James Farmers Market, which will take place Thursday evenings in its original location in Forest Hill; and a Saturday morning market in its pandemic location, Richmond’s Bryan Park in North Side, with a name that hasn’t yet been announced.

Both locations will be operated by Karen Grisevich, founder of GrowRVA and who, along with former 4th District City Councilwoman Kathy C. Graziano, launched the South of the James Farmers Market in 2008 in Forest Hill Park.

“2021 is about moving forward sustainably, creating multiple financial opportunities for the small businesses we represent, and hopefully bringing back a true sense of market community in RVA,” Grisevich wrote in an email Wednesday.

The market, which typically sees thousands of visitors on a normal Saturday, transformed itself into a drive-thru operation at the start of the coronavirus outbreak and the state’s stay-at-home order.