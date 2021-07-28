In a first since April, Virginia reports 1,000 new COVID cases

With the Virginia Department of Health reporting 1,000 new cases on Wednesday - a first since late April - the state's exit out of the pandemic is seeming farther out of reach.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation Tuesday tying mask wearing among vaccinated people in public indoor settings to whether an individual is in an area with high COVID risk signaled that vaccinations haven't been widespread enough to upend the rise in infections nationwide.

But the CDC's guidance is only that: unenforceable recommendations that states and localities can use to make policy decisions.

It's too soon to tell how the shift will slow down the fall surge expected as millions of students return to in-person learning while children under 12 are ineligible for a vaccine. Barely a third of the 12-to-15 age group is fully vaccinated, the best protection against the virus and the hyper-transmissible variant.

As VDH and the governor's office review the federal agency's update, state data shows the percentage of people testing positive has more than tripled from 1.3% to 4.7% in the past month - even as the number of Virginians being tested hasn't seen a significant bump.

On the local level, there's been a greater increase.