In a first since January, Virginia records more than 4,000 new cases for second consecutive day as start of Labor Day weekend

But there are limitations to this data. While the amount of people seeking out diagnostic COVID tests has nearly doubled in the past month to around 157,000 per week, that's less than 2% of the state population.

Virginia was testing more than 300,000 people at the peak of the winter surge in January, but as cases slowed early summer, testing efforts scaled back. Avula acknowledged in an interview this week that the testing infrastructure is "feeling the strain of ... more people concerned about whether they have COVID or not."

Healthcare providers and pharmacies are reporting the increased demand has stunted the ability to provide the level of same-day testing available a few months ago. Last week, Henrico-based lab company said testing has gone up 75% from low points in the spring. Across Patient First's nine medical centers in the Richmond area, there's been such a significant jump in patient that visit times are longer than usual.

Avula said this has ratcheted up the use of at-home testing, which he recommends doing if there aren't appointments.