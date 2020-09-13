In a pandemic that upended their lives, Southwood kids look to each other to get through

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blanca Martinez Vasquez inhaled through her black red-and-white striped mask and furrowed her eyebrows, cocking her head to one side as she stared down the streaks of her highlighter masterpiece with one word in the middle.

“Saber.”

“To know.”

Kimberly Ordenez, 12, sat across from her, taking breaks from coloring in intricate flower sketches to protect Blanca’s pan con pollo from hungry flies.

Blanca, 15, knew she and the other kids had her back; That every week she’d have a safe place on a grassy knoll in Southwood - a hub of Latino life in Richmond - to talk about emotions and how they dealt with bullying at school; that she could dream of being a designer and what her first year of high school would be like and they’d listen.

In a pandemic that upended lives and devastated Latino communities like theirs, the group became a lifeline - a chance for them to be kids again and cling to the days before the word “coronavirus” brought waves of dread and questions about the unknown.

Will someone I love test positive tomorrow? Will I see an eviction notice on the front door?