In a pandemic that's spiked food insecurity, Little Free Pantries are helping keep families from going hungry

Nationwide, the battle of fighting food insecurity - or the lack of consistent access to food - is ongoing and exacerbated by a pandemic that’s wreaked havoc on families and spiked unemployment rates. Before the COVID outbreak, 13.7 million households did not know where their next meal was coming from, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

That number has since doubled overall, and tripled among households with children, according to a study done by Northwestern University’s Institute for Policy Research. Food banks are doing what they can, but with millions in need, they’re inundated.

Chesterfield’s Food Bank, which caters to a county population of nearly 353,000, has reported giving out a million meals per month and experiencing a more than half-mile lead up to access meals. Little Free Pantries like the Hicks’ - which is nicknamed Deanie's Blessings Box - have helped alleviate the demand for those who don’t have the time to wait.

The idea, Lucy said, came from a combination of Pinterest and her daughter sharing stories of hours-long lines formed at local food banks miles from their house.