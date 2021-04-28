In a push to vaccinate Muslim communities in the Richmond area, the first clinic opens at Islamic Center of Henrico

Once community members heard the mosque was leading the efforts alongside the VDH, Saeed said what he heard most often was, "We'd prefer coming here than going someplace else."

On-site registration was also available, with workers on hand who spoke Arabic, French, Spanish and more. The event is open to all Richmond and Henrico County residents, but was launched to mobilize the necessary efforts to reach a population facing language barriers and reservations, primarily fueled by misinformation, about getting a dose. Some still cling to misperceptions, Sadiq said.

With a sacred, critical teaching of Islam being to do what one can to save lives, Sadiq has dedicated the past four months to debunking those myths and vaccinating as many people as she could.

She has witnessed firsthand the toll COVID-19 can take. Her father-in-law died from the virus in Pakistan. She said goodbye over a videoconference call. Then her mother was diagnosed with cancer and she couldn't go inside the hospital due to no-visitor policies enacted as a safety measure. Her husband, who also volunteers with the health department, is a physician who works with COVID-19 patients and was infected in November.

And Sadiq is a teacher with Henrico Public Schools, which did not meet in person for the greater part of the past year.