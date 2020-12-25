'In a time where theater goes dark, we reunite:' Spotlight Theatre Society looks to connect Chesterfield County theater students

Allison Oyler, who teaches theater at James River, recalled since the moment she met Hamilton and Brooks during their freshman year, the two were "standouts."

Seeing the pair as strong leaders from the beginning, Oyler said one of the best things about Spotlight is that it's student run. While theater teachers across the district have talked about how their schools don't get together enough, this need was seen by the students.

"We cannot do what we really love to do [right now] and so, to find these ways to be able to connect is really important right now," Oyler said.

Johnson, 17, who fell in love with theater after seeing “Wicked” when she was five years old happened to be getting ice cream from Gelati Celesti one day when she met Hamilton, who works at the ice cream shop. After striking up a conversation, Johnson learned about Spotlight and immediately wanted to join.