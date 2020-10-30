In appreciation of Daryl Grove: soccer podcast pioneer, ambassador for Richmond and a force for good

The three words said so much.
"Hello and welcome!"
Warmth, kinetic energy, kindness. Unrelenting optimism. The distilled essence of Daryl Grove.
Five days a week, the co-host of the beloved and influential "Total Soccer Show" podcast, based in downtown Richmond, would kick off with those words. For many in the U.S. soccer community, hearing Grove's cheery English accent was as essential as breakfast or a shower.
In late January last year, though, listeners received shocking news. Grove had fallen ill while on vacation in Florida, and the diagnosis was dire — Stage 4 colon cancer.
Last week, days after doctors said there was nothing more they could do, Grove died in hospice care at his Fan District apartment. He was 40.
Taylor Rockwell, Grove's "Total Soccer Show" co-host since 2009, shared the devastating news the next morning. Major League Soccer called Grove "a pillar of the U.S. soccer community," while the U.S. Soccer Federation said the sport had "lost a treasured voice." Fans hailed Grove as a legend.
Alexi Lalas, who starred on the U.S. men's national soccer team in the 1990s and is now a TV analyst, called Grove "as important as anybody that ever kicked the ball, and maybe even more so at times."
"Because he furthered the conversation," Lalas said in a video tribute, "he continually gave a platform, continued to give us his opinion on things, he educated us — and in doing so, he made American soccer better."
Rockwell told listeners that Grove "was a man who woke up every day with, from my perspective, the absolute goal of making life better for those around him."
"And that level of effort isn't easy; it takes a belief in the goodness of the world and one's ability to help out, to believe that even the smallest gesture or kind word can make a difference," he added. "Hearing so many of your stories about Daryl — your close, good friend, even though he lived thousands of miles away and you never actually met — is a testament to the correctness of his worldview."
Rockwell closed the farewell to his friend by hitting play on the Traveling Wilburys.
Well, it's all right, ridin' around in the breeze
Well, it's all right, if you live the life you please
Well, it's all right, doin' the best you can
Well, it's all right, as long as you lend a hand
***
If "Hello and welcome" was Daryl Grove's trademark, his hallmark was welcoming any chance to help.
As half of the country's largest independent soccer podcast, he assisted plenty of others with launching their own show. He helped lower-level soccer teams try to get established.
He'd oblige fathers who were in town with their son and wanted to meet. He'd take a new book he just got and send it along for your classroom library. He'd reach out if he knew you were struggling with depression.
After he died, tributes flowed. A common theme: Daryl felt like a friend. Daryl's the kind of friend I want. I think Daryl was my friend.
"Daryl's incredibly sweet and kind and curious mind was something to behold — and an incredible comfort to myself, and to a lot of other people," Lalas said.
Through the magic of the podcast, Daryl and Taylor had been companions for thousands. There for listeners' grueling commutes and exercise sessions. For their long-distance travel and long hours in hated jobs. For parents in need of a way to connect with their teens.
There as a lifeline for those on their own journeys with cancer. As a source of joy in a world turned upside down.
"Your shows have buoyed our spirits during hardships over the years, including a cross-country move, graduate school, job searches, cancer battles in our own families, and now a Pandemic," one couple wrote while donating $700 to the GoFundMe page set up for Grove. "We just want to give something back for the many hours of entertainment, distraction, and joy you have given us."
Locally, Grove ran a soccer team for people in substance abuse recovery, a volunteer effort he had been involved with since 2009. The team originated as a way to empower homeless people and later became affiliated with The Healing Place, a residential recovery program.
"He made a really big difference in a lot of people's lives," Rockwell said.
"There are guys who were on the team who aren't with us anymore," he added. "And I think for some people that would've made them feel defeated, like "I'm trying, and it's just not doing anything' or 'These people are relapsing,' and I think for him it was more of a reminder that you've got to do more, that you've got to try harder."
Julie Grove said her son's selflessness was just his nature.
"We've never been sort of materialistic people," said his mother, in town from Halesowen, England. "We're always just doing what we can, nothing special."
A couple of years ago, someone left a one-star review for the "Total Soccer Show," calling the podcast "soft." It didn't have the intended effect.
"I am proudly, defiantly taking it as a compliment," Grove tweeted. "The world needs more softness."
***
Full disclosure: Daryl and I were friends.
He was delightful. He was authentic. What you heard on the pod is what you got in person.
We weren't super tight; we'd see each other once or twice a year. But it was always refreshingly easy to pick up where we left off.
I remember a photo of us at a party, alone on a patio sofa, talking deep into the night.
I can't say for sure this photo exists, or that it was just us. It might just be how I prefer to remember it.
***
A Detroit native, Shannon O'Neill met Grove in a graduate film studies program in Dublin. One day during film production, he fetched her coffee in a driving rain.
"He was just soaking wet," she says, "and I could see him coming across the lawn with a coffee thing and an inside-out umbrella, and I thought: 'I'm going to marry this man.'"
They were wedded in 2005 and soon settled in Richmond. Things were rough at first for the English transplant, but he found his footing in the Central Virginia Soccer Association.
"He was really lonely and was just kind of sitting in our apartment while I was working," said O'Neill, a writer who recently finished her first novel. "And I was trying to fix him up on man dates, and that was not working. ... Honestly, I think the CVSA saved our marriage."
The CVSA is where Daryl met Taylor.
"It's amazing to me to think that at some point Daryl was an anonymous Englishman in Richmond, and he was feeling like 'I can't find any friends.' And then, through playing soccer and meeting you and meeting all these friends, now he's like so well known," said O'Neill, speaking to Rockwell.
"But not in a way that he would ever have been stomping around town like 'I'm Daryl Grove.' That was just never who he was."
***
Taylor and Daryl bonded while playing for the CVSA's Richmond City Football Club.
They launched what would become the "Total Soccer Show" in 2009 as a half-hour program on local radio station WRIR, airing on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
The side gig would eventually become a full-time job, with the podcast drawing more than 15,000 downloads per episode and a nearly five-star iTunes rating. Along the way, there were too many puns from Grove to count, including one about his new "semi-colon."
Rockwell said his co-host always kept in mind that he was talking about not just players, but humans, and "was the one who came up with the idea of we want to be the show that asks 'why' and then answers that question."
"The idea of a softer touch, of not just yelling into the void, of figuring out why things happened and not just being angry that they happened," he said. "That’s like his guiding principle."
Even though the biggest disagreement Rockwell can recall having was over whether Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was "not that much worse than Trinidad," he also notes that to paint Grove as a saint would miss the mark.
"It's really easy when a person isn't here anymore to just focus in on the really, really good things they did," said Rockwell, who plans to continue the podcast. "And he had moments where he didn't want to record or didn't want to talk about a thing, but would take a breath and persevere.
"And I think that is an important thing to emphasize, because if you're just focusing on 'He had this otherworldly ability to always want to be positive' — it's like, no, he had to work to have that, and that takes effort. And it's really commendable and amazing."
***
With his sleeves perpetually rolled up, Daryl was always ready to go.
And after the diagnosis, there was much to do.
There was surgery, chemo, more surgery, radiation, and monthly trips to Boston for a clinical trial. There was a trip back home to England for his 40th birthday, as well as one to Germany for a Bundesliga media tour.
And then there was a pandemic.
The flights to Boston became road trips through coronavirus hot spots. Traveling home to see his family again was no longer possible.
The immunotherapy trial had held promise as recently as two months ago, but the end came quickly.
Grove's mother likened it to a tsunami, something you can see coming but are powerless to stop. Because of the pandemic, she had to receive embassy clearance to visit from England. She made it to Richmond just in time — moving her flight up a day gave her the chance to say goodbye.
"I was trying to land on the plane before the tsunami came," she said.
***
O'Neill now wants to raise awareness of the rising rates of colorectal cancer in younger people. "If you feel like there's something's wrong, just check and really push your doctor," she said.
When her husband was diagnosed, he was a vegetarian who had just turned 39.
"He was one of the healthiest people I've ever known, and it really ... it didn't matter," she said.
"More broccoli than you can grow in a garden," his mom interjected. "So much broccoli."
O'Neill also wants people to know that for cancer patients, "there's still a lot of life you can live." Through it all, Grove continued to do the podcast as much as he could.
"Many times during the summer, sitting on the couch — he turned his closet into a studio, he was very pleased with it — and I would hear him do his 'Hello!'" she said. "And I remember just hearing him record, and he'd come out and the dog would be all excited to see him. I just remember thinking: 'Never forget these moments. This is it.' ...
"And he wanted to keep doing the show. ... He really loved it. And the last show he did, I remember him coming out of the, studio we'll call it, and he just said: 'That took a lot out of me.'"
***
Last week, the communities Grove helped cultivate came together to mourn one of their own.
Soccer podcasts across the country began with "Hello and welcome," followed by tearful tributes. Fans posted videos of their young sons doing Grove's show intro from memory. In Richmond's West End, someone temporarily altered a street sign at a Grove Avenue intersection to make it look like "Daryl and Grove."
Grove's mother said relatives back home have been "gobsmacked" to realize just how adored her son was. The GoFundMe campaign for his cancer expenses raised $80,000 in just five days and has doubled since.
"He never, ever said, 'Ooh, we've got so many listeners,'" she said. "So we never really were aware."
In June, a reflective Grove channeled Lou Gehrig.
"The big thing I realized at the time of the diagnosis, especially when, you know, statistically things didn't look good, is I realized ... life is really good, right?" he said in an interview for Artifact, an oral history service.
"Like I really love the job I've created for myself. I love my wife. I love my friends. I have really had a really, really good setup and no regrets and all that kind of stuff. So in that way, it's really easy to be at peace when there's not like a thing of thinking, 'Oh, 10 years ago, I wish I'd done this instead of this.' You know what I mean? So there's an easy acceptance that comes with that because there's nothing that I'm railing against."
***
At the end of every podcast, Daryl would tell Taylor: "Thank you for taking the time to talk to me today."
It was sort of a Mr. Rogers thing to do. But he had the grace to pull it off.
Daryl Grove rose to fame by talking the beautiful game.
He'll be remembered more for his beautiful spirit.
