In appreciation of Daryl Grove: soccer podcast pioneer, ambassador for Richmond and a force for good

Rockwell said his co-host always kept in mind that he was talking about not just players, but humans, and "was the one who came up with the idea of we want to be the show that asks 'why' and then answers that question."

"The idea of a softer touch, of not just yelling into the void, of figuring out why things happened and not just being angry that they happened," he said. "That’s like his guiding principle."

Even though the biggest disagreement Rockwell can recall having was over whether Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was "not that much worse than Trinidad," he also notes that to paint Grove as a saint would miss the mark.

"It's really easy when a person isn't here anymore to just focus in on the really, really good things they did," said Rockwell, who plans to continue the podcast. "And he had moments where he didn't want to record or didn't want to talk about a thing, but would take a breath and persevere.

"And I think that is an important thing to emphasize, because if you're just focusing on 'He had this otherworldly ability to always want to be positive' — it's like, no, he had to work to have that, and that takes effort. And it's really commendable and amazing."

***