In Ashland, historic Berkleytown was the center of a Black universe

“The first month I was there, I would nearly eat myself to death. After a while, you see it so much that you don’t even want it. I liked the eclairs – and unfortunately, I still like them!”

***

Ashley Ricks grew up on Henry and B streets in Berkleytown and still lives in Ashland. He said his childhood was like “Leave It to Beaver,” a popular sitcom in the late 1950s.

“It was a small town, not anything that I thought of as being so remarkable," he said.

Ricks, a retired educator from public schools and Reynolds Community College, said almost all of the households in Berkleytown were two-parent homes of working-class families.

“It was just life as it was," he said, with segregation being part of it.

For the most part, Ricks said, “people lived in harmony with each other. There was very little other than work things where Blacks and whites intermingled with each other.

"I did see what I would look at now as police brutality. Then it was just normal. Like when they arrested somebody on the street, a Black guy had too much to drink and they beat him like a Rodney King thing. You lived in that kind of fear.