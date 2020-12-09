In Chesterfield state of county address, Administrator Joe Casey touts business success despite COVID

Priding itself as a “business friendly environment,” the annual Chesterfield State of County Address recalled how the locality supported businesses when the coronavirus pandemic hit Virginia.
The county turned “its focus to safely reopen where and whenever possible,” during conversations with business leaders to be able to support them, County Administrator Joe Casey said during the address Wednesday night.
For example, when restaurants were shuttered and could only rely on delivery and carryout services, the county launched the “Chesterfield Eats to Go,” application that displays locations for local restaurants.
“Over the past year, our economic development department has had many small but important success stories. It has also been part of larger successes with three companies that invested or plan to invest $86 million [in the county] creating over 290 jobs,” Casey said, without disclosing the companies.
The event, in partnership with Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce ChamberRVA, was held in person with a livestream available for the greater public due to the coronavirus.
"I could have simply filmed this in a studio and had some fancy pictures and videos intertwined with it and made it look picture perfect and sent it out as a YouTube video or whatnot but the accountability that comes with being live and in person with you,” Casey said.
Henrico County held its state of the county address virtually by releasing a dozen videos last Friday.
As of Wednesday, the Chesterfield has passed 10,300 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases locally, Casey said.
“We have had 139 deaths. We have also had over 9,800 people, citizens of Chesterfield [who] can thankfully say in the past tense that they have had recovered and hopefully and likely are immune from COVID going forward,” Casey said.
The Chesterfield County School System undertook an aggressive return-to-school plan, bringing cohorts of students back every week from the middle of September to November. However, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving the school system closed all schools until at least Jan. 29 due to the rise in coronavirus cases.
In September, the Board of Supervisors approved borrowing at least $85 million in deferred maintenance projects for both the county and the school system. The school system is expected to have $57 million earmarked to address needs that include fixes for plumbing, electrical, roofing, elevator, site improvements and heating/ventilation/air-conditioning systems.
The Supervisors also approved spending more than $22 million a year to make county salaries for public safety employees more fair, after a consulting firm found lags in the salaries for the police, fire and sheriff’s departments. The first year of the recommended plan would cost $5.8 million and ramp up to an annual cost of $22.4 million by the second year.
A new fire station in Magnolia Green, “the best selling community in the region,” began running calls on Tuesday, with the plans to fully open sometime next week, Casey said. A new elementary school is being built in the Magnolia Green subdivision as well, with a completion date scheduled for the fall of 2022.
Casey wrapped up his remarks by saying he looks forward to shaving his pandemic beard as it "serves as a reminder that things are not normal." He also awaits getting back to the community by even simply shaking residents' hands and sitting down face to face to continue Chesterfield's motto of being a first choice community.