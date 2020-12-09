In Chesterfield state of county address, Administrator Joe Casey touts business success despite COVID

Priding itself as a “business friendly environment,” the annual Chesterfield State of County Address recalled how the locality supported businesses when the coronavirus pandemic hit Virginia.

The county turned “its focus to safely reopen where and whenever possible,” during conversations with business leaders to be able to support them, County Administrator Joe Casey said during the address Wednesday night.

For example, when restaurants were shuttered and could only rely on delivery and carryout services, the county launched the “Chesterfield Eats to Go,” application that displays locations for local restaurants.

“Over the past year, our economic development department has had many small but important success stories. It has also been part of larger successes with three companies that invested or plan to invest $86 million [in the county] creating over 290 jobs,” Casey said, without disclosing the companies.

The event, in partnership with Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce ChamberRVA, was held in person with a livestream available for the greater public due to the coronavirus.