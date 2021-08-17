In Church Hill, a small nonprofit is 'keeping the fabric of the community together' with affordable rentals

Urban Hope works with households who earn under 50% of the region’s median income. That’s $36,000 or less for a household of two or $45,000 or less for a family of four, under U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development income limits.

For those families, housing in much of the neighborhood is becoming unobtainable. Most make too little to afford frequently developed affordable apartments targeting 80% area-median-income households – $72,000 or less for a family of four – and too much to qualify for federal subsidies and public housing available to those who make 30% or less: $27,000 for a family of four.

“Quality affordable housing is a challenge, and certainly housing that is at 50% or below, that inventory is sorely missing,” said Cynthia Newbille, president of the Richmond City Council and the representative of the area.

Construction on the North 29th Street house will begin in the coming weeks. Fields is slated to move in next spring with her 16-, 15- and 11- year-olds. When they do, they’ll have at least one familiar face close by.

Before leaving Tuesday, Fields introduced herself to her future nextdoor neighbor, Alonzo Anderson, a retired employee of the city and state who has lived on the street since 1997.