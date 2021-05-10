In Church Hill, four tween cousins started a lemonade stand... till the health dept. shut them down.

With the help of the girls’ grandmother, and Maleah’s sisters, Kimyrie, 13, and Zeyanie King, 10, the lemonade business eventually grew into a full restaurant where they sold nachos and hotdogs, too. They also eventually upgraded from pouring different colored lemonades from pitchers to jugs. And it seemed that most community members had rallied around the girls' lemonade stand that sat right outside the steps of their house.

Between balancing virtual school and running a business they wanted to see expand, the four girls found that running a full lemonade stand wasn't as easy as they thought it would. On the hottest days, the four girls found themselves wanting to give up completely on the business. On the very first day of business when they set up the table, it fell through, the pitchers of brightly colored lemonade falling down on the cement with it.

People posted all over social media about their business, called “4k Lemonade,” in hopes to get more people outside of Church Hill to support them financially. They made sure to make it outside every day, even on days where they said it was too hot outside, and they didn’t feel like selling anything. The only time they didn't sell lemonade was if it rained, or if it was too cold outside.