In Henrico budget work session, county and school leaders discuss academic achievement and virtual learning

The future of virtual schooling and school achievement levels were discussed Wednesday during a joint budget work session between Henrico County government and school leaders.

“During these [budget work] sessions, I will have to sit here every year and hear about Henrico County being a world-class school system. And yet, most of the schools in the East End we're teetering on the edge, or we're having accreditation struggles,” said Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson.

Nelson, whose district is in the Eastern sector of the county, where more communities of color live, wants to see those schools do as well as schools in the West End, where more affluent and predominately white neighborhoods are found.

“I’m not somebody who is just going to stand up and say, 'OK the reason that’s not going to happen is because Black kids can’t learn as well as white kids.' Nobody’s going to say that. I don’t believe it, you don’t believe it. So then what are we going to do?”

Nelson said he struggles with not having any authority over the school division's budget lines. He can question why a principal is still in charge of a lower-achieving school, but he doesn’t have the authority to have said principal fired.