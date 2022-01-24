In joint letter, Stoney and Jones urge AG's Office not to stall housing investigation into Southwood

"The assessment of every apartment is being conducted to determine next steps and how we can best work with tenants to maintain a safe and clean community," Hubbard said. "We want to work with our residents to address their concerns and continue being responsive to their needs. We will be offering housekeeping support and resources and promoting how we can all work together to be good neighbors."

Management will also be offering Wednesday night classes on "Housekeeping 101" to any new tenants or people renewing their lease. Participants would receive $20 worth of cleaning supplies and those who complete the one-hour course will receive $50 off next month's rent.

In a letter sent to a Southwood resident in both English and clunky Spanish for an upcoming housing evaluation, management said they were taking tenants' concerns seriously and would have 1 to 3 staff members walk through to hear how they can help and support. The letter also asked residents in bold to please clean their kitchens, bathrooms, take out the trash and "confine any pets to a kennel for the staff's safety" prior to the visit.

Management explained that they were conducting evaluations to "continue the positive relationship we have built during the time you have called Southwood home!"