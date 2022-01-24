In joint letter, Stoney and Jones urge AG's Office not to stall housing investigation into Southwood

In a joint letter Thursday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and City Councilman Mike Jones pressed Virginia's Office of Attorney General to stop stalling a civil rights investigation into the landlord of Communities at Southwood and "make the results publicly available as soon as possible."
The statement was prompted over concerns that Attorney General Jason Miyares' Jan. 15 firings of 30 people within the office — which included the lead attorney who initiated the potential housing discrimination inquiry against Southwood's property manager — would negatively impact the residents of Richmond's largest Latino community.
A three-month Richmond Times-Dispatch investigation, which provoked the probe announced in early January, found tenants were living with mold, rat and roach infestations and other maintenance issues the landlord is responsible for repairing by Virginia law.
Families told the Times-Dispatch that management repeatedly ignored requests or failed to properly address issues when brought to their attention. Southwood's property manager, Carroll Steele, blamed tenants from "third-world countries" for the infestations and said her office did not have any record of maintenance requests from residents who spoke with reporters.
"Continued inaction to rectify this issue could literally be the difference between a Richmonder in Southwood having a home or being homeless," read the letter. "Terminating these hard-working public servants is deeply troubling and could be construed by some as an attempt to deadlock current investigations into discriminatory actions across the Commonwealth."
Victoria LaCivita, spokesperson for Miyares, said there are no projects that have been "stalled or ceased" as the letter stated. LaCivita emphasized only two out of 12 people within the Office of Civil Rights were laid off and the assistant attorney general handling the case is the same one who was managing the inquiry in the administration previously led by Democrat Mark Herring.
Stoney and Jones' joint letter had said the office had dismissed "the entire staff of the Office of Civil Rights handling the Southwood investigation."
LaCivita would not publicly comment a timeframe for when attorneys would meet with tenants, but in a statement Friday, LaCivita assured reporters that "this inquiry remains open and is ongoing by the Office of Civil Rights within the Civil Division."
On Monday morning, Mark Hubbard, a newly hired spokesperson for Southwood, provided the Times-Dispatch with the complex's goal to address concerns and assess 32 apartments each day during the work week. If achieved, all 1,287 apartments could be assessed by the end of March. Residents would be given a 72-hour notice of the visit.
"The assessment of every apartment is being conducted to determine next steps and how we can best work with tenants to maintain a safe and clean community," Hubbard said. "We want to work with our residents to address their concerns and continue being responsive to their needs. We will be offering housekeeping support and resources and promoting how we can all work together to be good neighbors."
Management will also be offering Wednesday night classes on "Housekeeping 101" to any new tenants or people renewing their lease. Participants would receive $20 worth of cleaning supplies and those who complete the one-hour course will receive $50 off next month's rent.
In a letter sent to a Southwood resident in both English and clunky Spanish for an upcoming housing evaluation, management said they were taking tenants' concerns seriously and would have 1 to 3 staff members walk through to hear how they can help and support. The letter also asked residents in bold to please clean their kitchens, bathrooms, take out the trash and "confine any pets to a kennel for the staff's safety" prior to the visit.
Management explained that they were conducting evaluations to "continue the positive relationship we have built during the time you have called Southwood home!"
"The Communities at Southwood is very proud of our residents and we want to ensure that everyone has a safe comfortable place to call home," the letter stated.
In a 98-person survey conducted by New Virginia Majority, an advocacy group that has worked with tenants to fight for better conditions, 78 said they thought people in the leasing office treated tenants "bad" or "OK."
